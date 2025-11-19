Canadian University Dubai students unveil Dome of Inclusion during Dubai Design Week

For the second consecutive year, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has joined forces with Dubai Holding Entertainment (DHE) and ImInclusive to champion equality and accessibility through the power of design. The collaborative installation, known as the Dome of Inclusion, was officially presented at Dubai Design Week, where Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, visited the installation as part of the event’s opening ceremony.

Developed as a space where creativity, design, and accessibility converge, the Dome of Inclusion is composed of interlocking hexagons and pentagons that symbolise unity through diversity. The hexagons represent six guiding principles of collaboration, creativity, inclusion, empowerment, innovation, and unity, reflecting the shared vision of the partners to embed these values into every aspect of the project. The pentagons signify the five key areas of disability considered in the design: physical, sensory, neurodiversity, intellectual, and psychosocial.

Created collaboratively by CUD’s School of Architecture and Interior Design in partnership with ImInclusive, the project merges academic knowledge with lived experience to produce a work that is both artistic and deeply human. It is constructed from sustainable cardboard and features tiles showcasing original artwork by People of Determination, turning design into a platform for accessibility and shared expression that celebrates creativity without barriers. The installation aims to deliver a meaningful and inclusive showcase that celebrates the talent, scale, and beauty of the disabled community through innovative design.

Explaining more about the concept behind the project, third year interior design student, Sara Badr who helped develop the installation, said: "The hexagons represent the six guiding principles behind the creation, which include: collaboration – uniting minds across communities and disciplines; creativity – celebrating imagination and artistic expression; inclusion – ensuring every voice and talent is represented; empowerment – giving People of Determination meaningful opportunities to contribute; innovation, exploring new ways to connect design, purpose, and accessibility; and unity – reflecting how art brings people together beyond differences. For me, this installation was an opportunity to be part of something bigger and meaningful."

Talented People of Determination were commissioned to contribute their creativity to the design, working hand in hand with students and faculty from Canadian University Dubai. Together, they showcase how two worlds – education and lived experience can integrate beautifully through art and design. The installation invokes a quiet power that is subtle, layered, and deeply human, and the more time visitors spend exploring the installation, the more meaning and connection they discover.

Speaking about the collaboration, Alanood Al Hashemi, VP of Organisational Culture and Impact at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: "We believe in empowering young designers to push the boundaries of creativity and be more innovative, and this collaboration with CUD students has been truly inspiring. Our vision for the future is to continue to build bridges between education, inclusion, and design, giving more opportunities for collaboration between students, professionals, and People of Determination."

Reflecting on the project’s educational value, Massimo Imparato, dean of the school of architecture and interior design at Canadian University Dubai, commented: "Dubai Design Week is a unique opportunity to connect on a global scale and it is a significant platform for students to establish and accelerate their networks with industry practitioners. Through the Dome of Inclusion installation, we are delighted to partner once again with Dubai Holding Entertainment and ImInclusive to recognise the contribution of People of Determination to the UAE’s creativity community."