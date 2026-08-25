Canadian University Dubai professors among the world's top 5 per cent of scientists

Two faculty members from the Canadian University Dubai (CUD) School of Management have been named among the world’s top 5 per cent of scientists in the SciRank Global Scientific Index & Scientist Ranking. The independent certification body has awarded this recognition to professor Dr Syed Zamberi Bin Ahmad and associate professor Dr Jamid Ul Islam, highlighting the university’s growing impact across the global academic research community.

Based on a rigorous bibliometric analysis of more than 10 million researchers and 50 million scholarly publications, the SciRank Global Scientific Index assesses scientific excellence using a data-driven methodology designed to recognise research impact irrespective of geography. The recognition places Dr Ahmad and Dr Islam among an elite group of researchers whose scholarly contributions demonstrate greater scientific productivity and impact than 95 per cent of active researchers worldwide.

Dr Ahmad, professor of management and director of CUD's Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme, has built an international reputation through research spanning firm evolution, growth strategies, technology and organisational innovations, digital business, social networks, and entrepreneurship management. His recent work explores the transformative role of artificial intelligence, innovation, and big data in organisations, helping businesses understand how emerging technologies can enhance performance, competitiveness, and long-term growth.



Speaking about the accolade, Dr Ahmad said: “It is a great honour to be recognised among the world’s top 5 per cent of scientists. This recognition reflects not only my personal research journey, but also the value of collaboration, continuous learning, and the supportive academic environment at Canadian University Dubai. It is particularly meaningful to see my research contributions recognised within the wider academic community. For me, research is ultimately about advancing knowledge, addressing emerging challenges, and developing ideas that can create meaningful impact beyond academia. I am grateful to my colleagues, collaborators, students, and the University for their continued support throughout this journey. I hope this recognition will inspire further research that creates meaningful impact for businesses, society, and future generations of scholars.”

Associate professor Dr Islam is recognised internationally for his research in customer engagement, consumer behaviour, corporate social responsibility, and digital business. His recent publications focus on social media marketing, artificial intelligence, and human-centred digital transformation, examining how organisations can leverage emerging technologies while creating meaningful customer experiences. His research has appeared in leading international journals, and he has received two Emerald Literati Network Awards recognising the quality and impact of his scholarly contributions.

Commenting on his recent ranking, Dr Islam said: “Newton famously spoke of ‘standing on the shoulders of giants,’ and I see this recognition in much the same way. Research, for me, has never been about numbers or rankings alone; it is about asking questions that matter and producing knowledge that makes a difference. This recognition is deeply gratifying, but more importantly, it is a reminder to remain curious, grounded, and committed to work that leaves a meaningful impact.”

This latest recognition further strengthens CUD’s reputation as a research-focused institution committed to academic excellence that delivers real-world impact. Through collaborations with industry, publication in internationally respected journals, and the integration of research into teaching, CUD prepares graduates with the knowledge and critical thinking skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy. This international ranking recognises the role of CUD scholars in leading research that addresses global challenges while contributing to the UAE's ambitions to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and scientific research.