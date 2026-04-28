Canadian University Dubai launches Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Engineering Management

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced the launch of a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Engineering Management (BScIEM), a new undergraduate programme designed to prepare graduates for leadership roles in the region’s fast-growing innovation-driven economy. The programme will offer students two concentration pathways, with the opportunity to specialise in either smart manufacturing and industry systems, or logistics and supply chain engineering.

Established within CUD’s School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology (SEAST), the BScIEM programme has been developed in alignment with the UAE’s strategic priorities in smart industry, digital transformation, global logistics, and sustainable operational systems. The programme will equip students with the knowledge and technical expertise required to design, analyse, and optimise complex systems across manufacturing, logistics, and service sectors using data-driven and technology-enabled approaches.

The curriculum delivers a strong foundation in mathematics, physics, computing, and core engineering sciences during the early stages of study. Building on this, students progress to specialised subjects in key industrial engineering domains, including operations research, systems modelling, probability and statistics, engineering economy, global supply chain management, lean manufacturing and Six Sigma, human factors and ergonomics, quality engineering, AI, and smart manufacturing. This integrated academic structure ensures that graduates are well-prepared to address real-world challenges through evidence-based decision-making.

To further enhance graduate employability, the programme offers two concentration pathways, tailoring the academic journey towards either smart manufacturing and industry systems, or logistics and supply chain engineering. Each pathway incorporates a set of focused elective courses and project work relevant to the chosen specialisation, ensuring that students graduate with in-depth knowledge and practical competencies in line with their career aspirations. The world-class curricula are aligned with international academic and professional standards, including the general and program-specific criteria of the Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) of ABET.

As part of the programme, students will undertake laboratory work, applied design projects, and team-based assignments that simulate industry-based scenarios. The curriculum also includes a structured internship component and a two-part graduation project, enabling students to gain hands-on experience and apply their knowledge to practical challenges. These elements are designed to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and professional practice, ensuring graduates are industry-ready upon completion. Graduates of the programme will be well-positioned to pursue a diverse range of career opportunities in both the public and private sectors from specialised engineering roles to systems analysis and operations management.

Dr Sherif Moussa, dean of the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, remarked: "The new Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Engineering Management addresses the increasing need for professionals who can integrate engineering principles with digital technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability across industries. Our goal is to equip students with the knowledge and practical skills to lead innovative solutions in manufacturing and logistics that contribute to the advancement of the technology-driven economy."

The Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Engineering Management programme is now open for applications for entry in Fall 2026.