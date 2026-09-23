Canadian University Dubai climbs the ranks in Global Sustainability Impact Ratings

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has made a significant leap in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings, moving from an overall position in the #301–400 range since 2022 to a top #101–200 ranking in the recent 2026 edition. The university also earned a place among the top 100 institutions against four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), including SDG 1 No Poverty, SDG 4 Quality Education, SDG 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG 10 Reduced Inequalities, while it retains its number one position in Dubai under SDG 1.

The 2026 Ratings reflect CUD’s approach to embedding the UN SDGs across teaching, research and student life through its Centre for Sustainability and Innovation.

In the academic domain, CUD has launched a portfolio of undergraduate and graduate programmes focused on environmental sustainability, while faculty and students are actively working on research and projects to promote green energy and circular design. Through the CUD Incubator, students are encouraged to develop solutions to real-world environmental and social challenges, while gaining the skills needed to become responsible leaders.

On equality and alleviating poverty, CUD is renowned as one of the first universities in the region to welcome students of determination, offering scholarships, accessibility and support for under-represented groups. Earlier this year, CUD became the first university in the GCC to receive the prestigious Ethos Universitas Certificate, a global recognition celebrating higher education institutions that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to academic integrity, ethical governance and societal responsibility.

The Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026 assessed 1,646 universities from 116 countries and territories across 17 individual Sustainable Development Goals, along with one overall ranking. CUD’s move from the #301–400 range to #101–200 reflects the cumulative impact of the university’s contribution to some of the most important dimensions of sustainable and inclusive development.

Speaking about the recognition, CUD Chancellor Buti Saed Al Ghandi said: "As a university immersed in the local community, our responsibility to help shape a more equitable and sustainable society extends far beyond the classroom. These Ratings demonstrate our dedication to that role across several important benchmarks. We are particularly proud of the recognition in quality education, which reflects our fundamental role in empowering individuals and communities through knowledge. We remain committed to pursuing excellence in education while contributing to the broader global sustainability goals."

Commenting on the achievement, professor Karim Chelli, president and vice chancellor of CUD, said: "This significant advancement in the Sustainability Impact Ratings is a proud achievement that reflects the dedication and collective efforts of the entire university community. Our top 100 ranking across four Sustainable Development Goals demonstrates the meaningful impact of our work in education, research, engagement and service to society. We will continue to build on this momentum, empowering our students and wider community to contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable and inclusive future in the UAE and beyond."

CUD adds the recent Ratings to its portfolio of global recognition, including its status as the number one-ranked university in Dubai for six consecutive years, according to the QS World University Rankings. Earlier this year, Applied HE also ranked CUD as the #22 private university in Asia.