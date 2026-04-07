Canadian University Dubai and University of New Brunswick launch pathway to Canada

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has signed a new academic pathway agreement with the University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada, strengthening transnational education ties and expanding opportunities for students pursuing careers in public health and healthcare leadership.

Under the newly established 2+2 Bachelor of Health Pathway, students enrolled in CUD’s Bachelor of Science in Public Health will have the opportunity to complete their first two years in Dubai before transferring to the University of New Brunswick’s School of Integrated Health to complete their degree in Canada.

The agreement was formally signed in late November at UNB’s Saint John campus, marking another milestone in the longstanding academic partnership between CUD and UNB, which spans more than two decades. This collaboration represents the seventh active pathway agreement between the two institutions.

Through this structured pathway, eligible CUD students may specialise in one of three streams within UNB’s Bachelor of Health programme:

Management and Health

Biomedical and Health

Society and Health

These specialisations align closely with CUD’s Public Health focus areas in Environmental Health Management and Health Administration, ensuring academic continuity and a smooth transition for students continuing their studies in Canada.

“Public health today demands professionals who understand systems, populations, and global realities,” said Professor Karim Chelli, president and vice chancellor of Canadian University Dubai.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation of public health leaders through globally connected Canadian-rooted education. By deepening our partnership with the University of New Brunswick, we are enabling students to begin their public health journey in Dubai and complete it in Canada, gaining the academic depth, international exposure, and system-level understanding required to lead in today’s complex global health landscape.”

From an academic perspective, the pathway has been carefully structured to ensure curricular alignment, depth of learning, and meaningful progression for public health students across both institutions.

“This pathway is designed to give students a strong foundation in public health while exposing them to diverse health systems, policy frameworks, and population needs,” said Dr Aseel Takshe, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Psychology at Canadian University Dubai.

The CUD–UNB Bachelor of Health Pathway Program will launch in Fall 2026, with applications for eligible CUD students opening in March 2026.

Canadian University Dubai maintains its position as a leading institution in the UAE and is ranked #1 University in Dubai in the QS World University Rankings 2026, marking its fifth consecutive year at the top.