Can you keep a secret?

The next level of beachside luxury

By MJ Agra Rixos Hotels UAE Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 10:53 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 11:26 AM

Forget what you know about luxury; Abu Dhabi’s first exclusive All-Inclusive resort reveals its new secret hideaway, Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island, the next level of villa luxury set to open in November 2021.

The Turkish luxury brand’s pride and pleasure ensures that it meets the high expectations of the sophisticated modern traveller through tranquil and inspiring locations, comfortable yet elegant surroundings, excellent food and beverage and most importantly, genuine, discreet hospitality in pristine settings. This is Club Privé’s by Rixos’ very definition of “Authentic Luxury”. Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island is a secluded retreat set within the Ottoman- inspired palatial interiors and picture-perfect beachside luxury living in an Arabian Paradise Island. This exquisite offering highlights the finesse of 12 exclusive 2,500 square-foot to 3,500 square-foot oceanfront villas nestled on the shores of the sapphire Arabian Gulf. Imagine oceanfront luxury in an intimate hideaway in lavish three-bedroom executive villas with a shared pool or in four-bedroom executive villas with a private pool boasting breathtaking views of azure waters and white sand paradise. Club Privé by Rixos villas simply offer the perfect combination of seclusion and the All-Inclusive All- Exclusive amenities of Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. Plus, with all the extra space in the private accommodation, it’s the perfect destination for a relaxing island escape, romantic bliss, and that much-awaited indulgent family vacation.

Expect premium around-the-clock luxury, as well as enhanced privacy and extensive privileges with our 24-hour butler service and exclusive access to Club House restaurant. For a feast of the senses, head to this exclusive lounge to experience creative dishes from around the globe or explore the other on-site à la carte dining destinations promising a sensory journey to delight the palate. If relaxation is a priority, the pampering wellness and spa services at the Turkish-inspired Anjana spa are a must, as is a day of unwinding on the private beach stretch so often named the most beautiful in the Gulf. The island itself is famed for housing the world’s most impressive collection of premier cultural assets, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre, along with fast and furious attractions like Ferrari World. The picturesque island has also been named as UNESCO heritage site, meaning guests can just as easily switch off inside the resort in optimum privacy and relaxation.

An endless white—sand private beach paradise is right on your doorstep.

Private pools, sun terraces, and premium VIP services await Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island guests alongside exceptional restaurants and bars, Rixy Kids Club and Exclusive Sports Club. Come escape to your new home away from home