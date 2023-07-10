Can technology replace humans? The case study by Customwritings.com examines the rise of ChatGPT in an era of academic excellence

As the penetration of AI continues to grow in various domains, including education, it is vital to consider its limitations

Students have quickly turned to ChatGPT in support of academic excellence. CustomWritings.com, a leading provider of academic writing services, decided to delve deeper into the influence of artificial intelligence on academic life. The study explores the dependency and increasingly prevalent role of AI through real-life experiences of students and professors.

Over several weeks, CustomWritings.com held conversations with dozens of academic professionals, gathering an array of qualitative experiences that showcased today's educational landscape. Jaime Clark, professional writer at the computer science department of CustomWritings.com, said: "Artificial intelligence has brought an interesting dimension into academics. Some students use it efficiently, others not so much, but the conversation around its potential and limitations is certainly important."

Notably, Malika's experience as a business student at one of the top 10 universities in the US, originally from UAE showcased the true struggles that students face maintaining a study-life balance. As Malika found herself overwhelmed with exhaustion, unable to complete her school-tasks as she had a part-time job to cover her living expenses. After reassessing her priorities and structure, she sought assistance. In an effort to support her writing coursework, she leveraged CustomWritings.com, a reliable online writing service provider. Their services became a lifeline, enabling her to navigate through the academic crisis. Her journey exemplified students' struggles of maintaining a life-study balance and the potential role of AI in managing college workloads.

With the launch of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, Malika explored leveraging AI as a tool to manage her college workload, like many of the other case study respondents. It promised efficiency, research accuracy and breadth of knowledge. However, when Malika provided examples and relevant articles as a guide for the AI system; the output generated by the AI lacked coherence, structure, and depth. Instead of incorporating the specific strategies and requirements briefed in the prompt which was to present well-known case studies of businesses that are sustainable, the AI provided generic statements on topics such as sustainability, Covid-19 concerns, and economic downturns— basic information with no holistic perspective.

Prominent experts, including Noah Smith from the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering, echo Malika's observations. Smith emphasises the lack of transparency in the creation and testing of AI systems, suggesting that many AI technologies are primarily commercial products with limited research foundations, recollecting instances where AI-powered chatbots lack credibility, referencing studies and reports that do not exist.

While some express satisfaction with AI's ability to streamline tasks and provide support, others raise concerns about its limitations and the absence of human nuance in critical thinking. As we look at the bigger picture, AI has indelibly marked our world. In a 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center, 63 per cent of respondents felt AI had generally been positive for society. Yet, regarding its potential to replace human tasks, almost half (48 per cent) expressed worry.

As the penetration of AI continues to grow in various domains, including education, it is vital to consider its limitations. While AI can provide support in certain aspects of research and writing, it falls short when it comes to delivering the depth of insight that human intellect and creativity can offer. Ultimately, it is essential to approach AI technology with a discerning eye, utilising its capabilities while appreciating the unique strengths of human intelligence.

— Sophia Bither is the research department coordinator at CustomWritings.com.