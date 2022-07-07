Can Big Eyes (BIG), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA) contribute to the internet’s transition into Web 3?

By Emily Milton Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 4:54 PM

As blockchain technology continues to rapidly develop, the cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to expand and gather popularity. In a time in which the internet has a significant impact on the way we as a society communicate, create, interact and engage with one another, blockchain technology is looking to transition the internet into the iteration of web 3. This iteration describes the third generation of the evolution of web technologies. The likes of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralised finances (DeFi) being completely integrated into society thus replacing traditional centralised banking institutions.

This article will explore how three particular crypto tokens can help the transition of the internet into its new iteration.

Can BIG have an impact on crypto?

If there is one way to aid the transition into web 3, it is by being distinct and authentic, which is exactly what the community-driven coin BIG is. BIG stands out from other meme coins through its choice of mascot, which is a large-eyed cat designed in the popular Japanese computer-generated animation known as ‘anime’. This contrasts with the traditional branding of popular meme tokens such as Dogleon Mars, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin which all characterise themselves as ‘dog’ coins. With Big Eyes having an anime-style cat as their mascot, it instantly gives them a unique selling point, an area not significantly explored in the meme sector of crypto.

Moreover, Big Eyes is also a community-governed token that plans to protect a vital part of the world’s environment by transferring prosperity into the decentralised finance ecosystem. It wants to give more to crypto by building a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for hyper-growth. It’ll do this using NFTs to offer access to more events and content that make the blockchain hype-ship worth boarding.

Additionally, BIG aims to give 5 per cent of its earnings to ocean-based charities — an aspect that should entice people and aptly links to the theme of cats with their stereotypical enjoyment of fish. Big Eyes plans to have 90 per cent of its 200,000,000,000 tokens available at launch - conveying its increased availability to the average crypto buyer. An anti elitist stance is most welcome by most in the community.

The fast and secure network Litecoin (LTC)

If there is any crypto coin that can contribute to the gradual internet transition it is LTC, a blockchain network that is designed to provide users with secure, fast, and inexpensive payments by leveraging the unique properties of blockchain technology.

Essentially, LTC is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that is an open-source, global payment network that is fully decentralised without any focused authority.

LTC is the second most popular pure cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin due to its substantial industry support, liquidity and trade volume. Its primary features are improved storage efficiency and rapid transaction confirmation times. For these reasons, Litecoin has the potential to further elevate crypto since it enhances blockchain technology by exhibiting quick speed and cost-effectiveness.

The proof-of-stake network — Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is known for being a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency that aims to provide ‘innovators, visionaries and changemakers’ to bring positive evolution internationally. The proof-of-stake consensus mechanism is used to create new blocks in blockchains and process transactions. Cardano’s derivation is a 16th-century Italian polymath Gerolamo Cardano. It is also the first blockchain network to be founded on peer-reviewed research as well as being developed through evidence-based procedures.

Essentially, the ADA currency exists to redistribute control from unaccountable structures to the margins while propelling progress and positive change. With a current market capitalisation of $14,871,746,454 and ranking eighth on CoinMarketCap, Cardano has shown that it has the potential to advance the internet through its efficient blockchain technology.

Emily Milton is the communications head at New Age Digital.