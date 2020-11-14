Camel Cones introduces novelty ice cream parlour on-the-go

Dubai — Camel Cones Ice Cream recently launched this year in Dubai and has been on the prowl to revive the classic features of the frozen dessert industry with a new twist. Armed with a mobile unit, the brand has kick-started an ice cream parlour on-the-go that journeys across the emirate to give dessert lovers easy access to a delicious range of premium soft-serve frozen treats with a variety of customised colourful toppings and aesthetic presentation.

Camel Comes has been endorsed by a number of renowned local personalities, and prides itself on understanding customers’ expectations. Camel Cones focuses on four fundamental pillars to success — safety, hygiene, reliability and customer service. Safety is of utmost importance, which is why the company has undertaken extensive measures to ensure that the quality of each ice-cream sold is set at the highest of standards.

Whether it is partnering with schools, corporate offices, public events, house deliveries, or anything beyond, Camel Cones aims to deliver an unbeatable experience that can be enjoyed and loved by everyone. With this in mind, the brand is in the process of mapping out strategic locations across Dubai that will provide easy access to innovative cool treats, while demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

Camel Cones will initially operate within Dubai, followed by plans to expand to other cities. In due time, it aims to introduce a number of ice-cream trucks to tour across all the seven emirates.

“Our willingness and desire to push our boundaries have encouraged us to stay at the edge of innovation and product delivery. Our vision for Camel Cones is to become the leading ice cream trucking empire in the UAE,” said a representative.