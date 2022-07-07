Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre expands its presence in Abu Dhabi

Amanat and Cambridge Senior Leadership Team

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 5:16 PM

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) announced its ground-breaking for a new building extension within its hospital in Al Ain. The new building in Al Ain will add 13 inpatient rooms to the existing 96-bed licensed capacity and 15 consultation rooms for outpatient clinical services.

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center has been a leading player in the UAE's long-term care and rehabilitation sectors since 2014. It is also the first Emirati brand in the healthcare sector of Saudi Arabia with a 60-bed facility in Dammam, Eastern Province.

Amer Jeambey, head of healthcare investments of Amanat and BoD member of CMRC, said: "Cambridge is the cornerstone investment of Amanat Holdings Post-Acute Care platform. This expansion project is a testament to our commitment to the UAE market in general and Abu Dhabi in particular. It is also one of many ongoing growth plans to expand Cambridge in the UAE and the rest of the GCC."

Dr Howard S Podolsky, group CEO, added: Today, Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre embarks on an important expansion project, thereby supporting the growth of our Al Ain facility. Together with Amanat Holdings, we are honoured to expand our clinical services for the wonderful citizens and residents of Al Ain.

"We remain committed to our vision to be the pre-eminent provider of world-class post-acute care services throughout the GCC. Expanding our Al Ain centre will enhance our capabilities to provide state-of-the-art post-acute rehabilitative services for both inpatients and outpatients as we continue to support the continuum of care and the healing journey for all of our patients and their families," Dr Podolsky added.

CMRC was founded in 2014. Cambridge is a pre-eminent provider of long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation services in the UAE by introducing global, world-class interdisciplinary clinical services for patients who require weaning from mechanical ventilation, patients who suffer from a stroke, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and accidents, for paediatrics, adolescents and adults.

CMRC caters to outpatient rehabilitation services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language pathology, and hydrotherapy. Its facilities have been recognised and accredited by commission on accreditation of rehabilitation facilities (CARF), joint commission international (JCI) and CBAHI.

Cambridge achieved successful results that positively impacted the quality of life for more than 1,400 improved inpatients and more than 150,000 outpatients.