Call My Doctor launches digital platform to strengthen UAE’s home healthcare ecosystem

Call My Doctor Health Care LLC, a Dubai-based home healthcare provider, has introduced its new website, designed to make essential medical services easier to book for residents and visitors across the Emirates.

The platform allows users to request licenced doctors, nurses, and specialists for home visits—often within 30 minutes—reflecting the region’s continued move toward fast, convenient, and patient-focused healthcare. The service addresses the growing preference for home-based care among elderly individuals, children, working professionals, and those with mobility challenges who benefit from receiving treatment in a familiar environment.

Founded in 2022, Call My Doctor Health Care LLC has carried out more than 10,000 home visits to date. Its services include Doctor on Call, IV Therapy, Lab Tests, Physiotherapy, Nursing, and Pediatric Care, all delivered by Dubai Health Authority (DHA)-licensed practitioners. The launch of the new website serves as an extension of this model, integrating digital accessibility with clinical expertise.

Through the platform, users can browse available services, book consultations, and receive timely updates. “Our mission is to make healthcare not only fast but also personal and professional,” said Jay Aondhiya, founder and CEO of Call My Doctor. “With the launch of our website, we are empowering patients to connect with DHA-licenced experts within minutes, ensuring that healthcare in Dubai remains efficient, compassionate, and always within reach.”

Call My Doctor’s rapid-response model is designed to support cases that require prompt but non-emergency medical attention, offering an alternative to traditional clinical visits. Each medical consultation follows DHA guidelines, ensuring that all care adheres to national health and safety standards.

The company also highlights its emphasis on patient data protection, transparent communication, and ethical medical practice—factors that help maintain trust in home-care environments. With the introduction of its website, Call My Doctor aims to contribute to the broader vision of a connected healthcare ecosystem that prioritises both accessibility and clinical integrity.

Residents can now explore services or schedule appointments directly through the Call My Doctor website. The initiative is expected to support ongoing efforts across Dubai to improve the efficiency of home-based healthcare and offer patients more flexibility in managing their medical needs.