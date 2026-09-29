Call for entries issued for the 2027 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards, organiser of the world’s premier business awards programmes, has issued a call for entries for the 2027 (eighth annual) Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the region’s only awards programme to recognise innovation in the workplace in all its forms. The awards are open to all organisations within 17 nations in the MENA region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Türkiye, UAE and Yemen.

All individuals and organisations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – may submit any number of nominations to any number of award categories.

There are no entry fees in this awards programme. Organisations may submit as many nominations as they would like, without cost. Instead, organisations named as temporary Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners can choose to pay a “winners fee” for each successful nomination to maintain their Stevie winner status.

Nominations may be submitted online through two entry deadlines. Winning nominations submitted by the first deadline, 29 October 2026, will qualify for reduced winners’ fees. The second and final entry deadline is 26 November 2026.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be publicly announced on 18 February 2027. Winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet in April 2027, with the date and location to be confirmed.

New for the 2027 competition

The 2027 competition features many new and expanded categories across artificial intelligence, apps, events, websites, achievement, company and organisation, communications, human resources, management, marketing, new products and services, social media, sustainability and technology.

Nominations citing innovative achievements will be accepted and judged in both Arabic and English, in more than 150 categories.

Winners of the 2026 edition with multiple Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards include Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADNEC Services, ADNOC Drilling, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Batı Anadolu Group of Companies, Byrne Equipment Rental, Capital 360 Event Experiences, CarrefourSA, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Customs, Eastern Health Cluster, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FLO Group, GSTC, Hail Region Municipality, National Partnerships and Capacity Development Agency - Ministry of Culture, NMDC Energy, Ooredoo Kuwait, Qatar Foundation, Qatar Vision Production Company, Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Saudi German Health UAE, TCS Dubai, Tosyalı Holding, Türkiye Sigorta, Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.Ş. and VakıfBank, among others.

The 2027 competition will be judged by more than 150 professionals around the world. Those who wish to apply to participate on one of the juries may do so at https://mena.stevieawards.com/Judges/you-be-the-judge