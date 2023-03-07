Buy unsold stock at the lowest price from the top UAE companies

Online purchasing for used items has seen a popularity spike recently. The epidemic pushed the thrifting industry as a whole to adopt a new method of selling. Also, it unlocked a hitherto untapped online market, enhancing the accessibility and simplicity of thrifting.

It's no longer necessary to search for a product physically. Now, an emerging re-commerce, ‘Usedpanda’, offers a virtual shopping concept with a warranty, which is a hidden gem for a sustainable purchase.

Inspect before paying

Usedpanda carries the slogan of ‘strengthen the relationship’ by offering its customers the option to verify, inspect, get satisfied and then pay.

Launched last year, UsedPanda was conceived as an idea to provide access to used and slightly new devices at affordable prices.

“There was a market gap that could efficiently be served by the trade of slightly used and new electronics at a discount,” said Tauqeer Malik, co-founder of UsedPanda.

He added: “Our idea was to make connections possible, but as we explored the creation of a platform to sell used mobile phones and laptops, we realised that other electronic devices and home appliances were in high demand as well.”

Malik is a seasoned IT and sales professional with over two decades of experience. He has worked with renowned electronics brands across the globe, with a special focus on the Gulf market. His expertise and continued research of customer needs were essential in ideating UsedPanda’s business model.

Since its launch, UsedPanda has so far attracted more than one million visitors and 20k successful orders with at least 90 per cent of them trading in pre-owned devices.

Every product listed for sale has to be sent to its warehouse, where a team of experts inspect it through a 25-checkpoint evaluation process that ensures it functions as it should and that there are no faults that may cause the buyer problems. Buyers can view this 25-checkpoint on the products they want to buy when they click its ad.

Customers are protected by a 12-month warranty on all products they buy. Some of the items still have the original warranty from the manufacturer as well. There is also a ten-day free returns period after each purchase in case of a problem with the item bought.

UsedPanda aims to make electronics affordable for all people in the Gulf region. Refurbished items on its platform are available at discount margins of between 20 per cent and 30 per cent, while open-box items can be bought at 5-20 per cent off. Other used items like fridges and cooking appliances have up to 50 per cent discounts, with special events seeing these margins increase.

With each purchase, UsedPanda ensures you can relax at your desired location and have the item delivered to you conveniently. It partners with renowned logistics companies to ensure timely deliveries with no product tampering.

UsedPanda has also partnered with Tabby to enable customers to purchase used items through ‘buy now, pay later’ plans, making their products more affordable and within reach of most people in the UAE.

