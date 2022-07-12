Business tycoon Rahul Kaul talks about his latest venture - IMDDXB
Recently the demand for social media has been surging, and we are convinced that it will continue to.
Who do you think has benefited the most from this? We believe it to be the influencers. Seeing their rising demand, a new company called IMDDXB has been formed. Guess who's the founder of this company? The one and only Rahul Kaul!
After taking his leading event and entertainment company, Dejavu, to new heights of success, this man has now launched an influencer marketing company that is causing waves in the business and digital world. Speaking about his new launch, Rahul Kaul says, "There are a cosmic number of influencers catering to different niches, so it is difficult for brands to find the right influencer and this is when the idea of launching IMDDXB flashed into kauls mind.
The idea behind the company is to create a one-stop-shop for every digital requirement ." Rahul Kaul further added. IMDDXB aims to cover every vertical in the digital space.
The name IMDDXB is an acronym for Influencer Marketing; Marketing & Content Strategy; Data Analysis; Digital Communication; X-Factor for your Brand; and Bringing Brands to Life. You see, the company aims to give you full coverage to make your brand a success in the digital space . Moreover, the quality of services provided by them is unquestionable.
Talking about the future expectations of IMDDXB, Rahul Kaul added, "We wish to connect with influencers from all across the world and want to work with the best brands. We want the name IMDDXB to be at the top when it comes to influencer marketing."
This company is not here to just make your insta grid look pretty; it was created to be a trend setter.