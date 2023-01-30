Business Tabloid Awards recognises excellence in various industries

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 5:29 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 5:32 PM

The top companies in the world's trailblazing industries came together for the fourth Annual Business Tabloid Awards on January 19 at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. The Annual Business Tabloid Awards recognises excellence in various industries, including banking, finance, insurance, real estate, technology, healthcare, leadership logistics and transportation. A panel of industry experts selected the winners from a pool of highly qualified nominees.

This event involved the community in a new and unique way. The ceremony was attended by around 60 delegates, who are the decision-makers in leading global industries. Key dignitaries who were from HNIs from the private offices of the Royal families of the UAE honoured individuals and organisations for their exceptional achievements.

The honourable dignitaries who graced the event included Dr Sania A Ansari, chairperson / CEO at Ansari group Ltd; Dunston Pereira, CEO at Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi Group of Companies; Laila Rahhal, goodwill ambassador | The Royal House of Sheba Crown Senator | Middle-East/Africa Affairs Senate. House of Sheba, Dubai* | president and founder of Business Gate and I AM AFRICA platform | vice-president, The voice Magazine | head of protocol and diplomacy AACID and WPC | president of women and youth empowerment REFAI NGO Switzerland and Abdulaziz Ahmad, founder and CEO, Safeer Corporate Services Provider and member of ICC UAE.

The winners of the fourth Annual Business Tabloid Awards 2022 are:

National Bank of Egypt won the award for best retail bank 2022 - Egypt.

Banque Misr won the award for best digital transformation in banking 2022 – Africa.

Al Rajhi Bank won two awards for best CSR Bank 2022—Saudi Arabia and best corporate bank 2022—Saudi Arabia.

Almarai Company won the award for best shariah compliant deal 2022 - Saudi Arabia.

GCC Exchange won the award for the fastest-growing remittance service provider in 2022 – UAE.

Vantage Markets won the award for best CFD broker in 2022- Australia.

Dubai National Insurance won the award for the health insurance company of the Year 2022 - UAE.

Damac Properties LLC won the award for best mixed-use developers 2022 - UAE.

Prime Stay Vacation Homes Rental LLC won two awards for most innovative holiday home model 2022 - UAE and fastest growing vacation home rental services provider 2022 - UAE.

OPay won the award for fastest growing digital payment solution provider 2022 - Egypt.

THIQAH Business Services won the award for best smart services Pprovider 2022 - Saudi Arabia.

GSK won the award for the best pharmaceutical company 2022 - Middle East.

Health Assurance Hospitals Company (DHAMAN) won the award for best-emerging healthcare unit on Public Private Partnership 2022 - Kuwait.

Emirates NBD Capital KSA’s Jawad Kiwan won the award for outstanding contribution to the corporate banking sector 2022 - Saudi Arabia.

Kacific Broadband Satellites’ Christian Patouraux won the award for best satellite executive 2022 - Singapore.

Thaely’s Matteo Boffa won the award for best green entrepreneur -Matteo Boffa – 2022 - UAE.

Etihad Cargo won the award for best cargo airline 2022 - UAE.

DP World won two awards for best integrated free zone 2022 - JAFZA, UAE and best port operator 2022 - UAE.

Bahrain Airport Services won the award for most innovative airport services company 2022 - Bahrain.

Shipa Delivery won the award for most efficient last mile operator 2022 - UAE.

Business Tabloid would like to extend its congratulations to all the winners and thank the attendees and Media Partner, Khaleej Times for their support.