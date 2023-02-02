‘Business Gita’ by Ajayya Kumar: An Innovative Guide for Entrepreneurs

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 4:31 PM

Entrepreneurs are risk-takers. They wrestle with risky propositions every day in their life. It’s a gamble of sorts. Especially when it comes to decision-making. But the most interesting fact about decision-making, mainly for entrepreneurs, is that no one knows the whys and hows of it. There is no one-size-fits-all formula that entrepreneurs can use here. Everything is customised, every action is unique. That’s why entrepreneurs are perennially seen seeking advice from those who have been there and done that. Simply put, advice matters.

But not every form of advice may be worth listening to. The market is flooded with business strategy books. Many are stating the obvious. A few stand out for their packaging and presentation. Very few offer unique, digestible, actionable and time-tested insight. ‘Business Gita’, written by UAE-based Indian entrepreneur and award-winning leadership thinker Ajayya Kumar, belongs to this category.

‘Business Gita’ is a crispy volume packed with interesting conversations — Short, pithy, witty and meaningful conversations. These chats happen in the real world. Ajayya Kumar has reproduced with élan the conversations he had with his colleagues, friends and family members about a bevy of subjects in this volume. Every piece of chat in this thin, beautifully produced volume, published by Ivory Books, is a tiny gem for new-age entrepreneurs.

The most interesting facet of ‘Business Gita’ is the sheer brilliance with which Ajayya Kumar has crafted the conversations. He is not patronising any of them. He is seen as a vulnerable thinker seasoned by experiences. He comes across as a kind senior who’s ready to learn and ready to impart those learnings to those that come after him. The overall tone of the book is that of a concerned human who believes in the power of conversation, the power of ancient philosophies, the ability to learn from mistakes and the utility of thinking futuristically.

That’s why this volume can be read like a collection of Zen stories. It can be read like a bouquet of meaningful social media posts or a collection of motivational stories for children. Clearly, Business Gita is where entrepreneurship meets life. It is a great addition to the booming genre of business literature. If you’ve liked ‘Zen’ and the ‘Art of Motorcycle Maintenance’ or ‘The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari’ or similar interesting works, this is up your alley.

Ancient Wisdom for New Age Entrepreneurs

As the name suggests, ‘Business Gita’ is a book that’s modelled after the ancient Hindu sacred text Srimad Bhagavad Gita. But here is the catch: ‘Business Gita’ is not a copy of The Gita, nor is it a regurgitation of the lessons or learnings found in The Gita. Ajayya Kumar intelligently differs from his model text to create a brand-new form of business literature that is anchored on the very essence of the narrative form that ‘Bhagavad Gita’ employs — the art of conversation.

‘Business Gita’ is full of short conversations that the author conducts with his friends, colleagues and family members. Every chat is meticulously curated for maximum impact. Ajayya Kumar is a fine artist when it comes to the art of conversation.

But he is not patronising. He is natural, he understands the limitations of his imagination, the fragility of life, and the vulnerability of advice. That’s why the reader is able to connect to these conversations at a deeper, personal level. And that’s why ‘Business Gita’ becomes your best personal and professional guide. Grab a copy. This is ancient wisdom distilled and codified for the new-age entrepreneur.

