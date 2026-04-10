Business, community leader praises UAE’s economic resilience

A prominent business and community leader in the UAE has praised the nation’s economic resilience amid heightened geopolitical tensions and uncertainty linked to the US-Iran crisis. She highlighted agile policymaking, diversified trade partners, and strong fiscal buffers that keep growth steady and confidence high.

She also credited the UAE’s neutrality, diplomacy, and investor-friendly regulations for sustaining capital inflows. Community collaboration, innovation, and digital transformation continue to reinforce stability, enabling businesses to adapt, expand, and plan long term despite ongoing regional volatility and uncertainty.

Dr Bubbles Kandhari, vice-chairperson of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, said there is a gratitude that lives beyond words, and yet one must try. "In all the years I have called this country home, I have never been more aware of what the UAE truly means than in these past days, when the sky itself felt uncertain and the earth beneath our feet trembled with a fear none of us had ever known. It would have been easy to feel abandoned. It would have been human to feel forgotten. But we were not. Not for a single hour," she said.

Dr Bubbles Kandhari said the leadership of this nation stood firm when lesser resolve might have wavered. “For over four decades, the UAE has given me dignity, belonging, and the freedom to be fully myself. This land has held my family, my work, my prayers, and my poetry. And now it has held us through something none of us ever expected to face. I do not have enough words to repay that. But I have these: my deepest gratitude, my lifelong loyalty, and a love for this country that no siren, no darkness, and no distance will ever diminish.”