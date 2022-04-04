Business bonanza is KWS-ME’s cup of tea

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 12:18 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM

Prospective businesses aspiring to enter the next orbit of success should rub shoulders with KWS Middle East. It knows the UAE inside-out and possesses the acumen, talent and expertise to push the envelope. Abdullah Masood, group head of corporate affairs, KWS ME, with his articulate wizards has churned wonders and has been the bastion behind the rise and rise of many companies.

KWS-ME is primarily a business consultancy forum. It leads from the front in guiding you in set-up your business and counsels through all stages of its formation, authorisation and development. This is no mean task, but KWS-ME does it with intuition. It not only guides you in selecting the best business decorum in the UAE but also enables it to walk through the alleys of success in no time. From decision-making to incorporation and from jurisdiction feasibility to legal tangles, things make their way and it is a one-window operation for movers-and-shakers at KWS.

“We are in sales and primarily oriented with the business formation. We tap medium-level successful businesses from all around the world and motivate them to move to the UAE. Whatever may be the trade, we possess enough expertise to ensure smooth sailing,” said Masood. It’s an end-to-end kind of solution offering, to say the least.

KWS services are not industry-specific, rather it is business development-oriented. In a given situation, it can help advise how to churn wonders and get going. “We are into business formation, and regarding every industry, we have business specialists,” he remarked. A team of 26 consultants specialised in a different sector — from retail to crypto-related market, have the proper valves of expertise to guide them through,” the KWS supremo elucidated.

Masood, a graduate of Punjab University, came to the UAE in 2012 and experimented in his early years in banking and telecommunications. He joined KWS in 2018, and since then there is no looking back. He prides on saying that what started as a Dh15,000 company is a force to be reckoned with.

With his expertise in sales and development, KWS proved its mantle. Masood’s synopsis is that provided you have the right knowledge of the product, you can sell it for good. And this is how he and his industrious team know how to turn the tables.

Masood’s business strategy is unique. He targets people who have successful businesses in their home countries and shows them the rainbow in UAE. He takes them on the clouds, too. Likewise, he believes in hiring fresh blood and grooms them through trial and error to become masters of their skills. This is leadership simplified.

“We want them to be tailor-made, as we want this company to be. These are the people who grow with us, and we grow with the market,” he added. This is why KWS is one of the best employers, as it ensures employee development and the bounties are for all.

KWS deals with top-notch firms such as those in transportation and cosmetics-related businesses, helping them establish their footprints in the UAE. Many vibrant groups are permanently part of KWS. Masood has plans to expand and add two more brands to its cap. Full-fledged digital marketing is one of the horizons that KWS-ME eyes, apart from listing the company on bourses.

Masood commends the pro-business strategy of the UAE government and praises it for coming out strongly from the pandemic. From Expo-2020 to World Cup Cricket and the Global Village, the wheel of the economy kept on turning in the UAE. He said KWS made use of this opportunity in disaster to grope new businesses into the UAE, and it was articulation at its best.

As a piece of advice, Masood said consistency is the key to success. Though entrepreneurship is a difficult ball game, one can excel if there is proper know-how and faith to get going. KWS-ME is the forum to visit before climbing the ladder of success.