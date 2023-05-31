Burjeel Medical City selected to join Worldwide Innovative Networking in Personalised Cancer Medicine — WIN Consortium

The global network will facilitate collaboration between members to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative cancer therapies

Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 11:00 AM

Burjeel Holdings, a leading healthcare provider in the MENA region, has announced that its flagship Burjeel Medical City was selected for membership in the Worldwide Innovative Networking in Personalised Cancer Medicine (WIN) Consortium. This achievement marks another significant milestone for the healthcare provider as it continues to expand its network and expertise in the field of oncology and further strengthen its position as a pioneer in personalised cancer medicine in the UAE and the wider region. Burjeel Medical City has now become the first member from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council countries to join the prestigious network and will work as an accelerator to foster further regional collaborations in WIN programmes and projects.

The WIN Consortium is a globally renowned network of over 30 elite organisations from the Americas, EU, and Asia specialising in cancer care and research. These represent various stakeholders involved in the patient journey and personalised cancer care. The primary objective of the consortium is to improve cancer patients’ survival and quality of life by relying on genetically informed healthcare and accelerating the discovery and development of highly specialised cancer therapies.

The membership in the WIN Consortium is a significant milestone for Burjeel Medical City, which aims to become the regional hub for cancer care, consistently accelerating research and innovation initiatives. By joining this exclusive network of experts, the hospital has reinforced its commitment to developing targeted cancer therapeutics, aligning strategically with WIN's mission.

"We are honoured to join the WIN Consortium, which is at the forefront of research in personalised cancer medicine. Through this membership, we are furthering our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients in the UAE and wider region by collaborating with an elite global team to advance the understanding and treatment of cancer in an era of personalised care. The WIN Consortium provides a unique platform for us to share knowledge, expertise, and data to accelerate the development of innovative solutions and new treatments," said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman at Burjeel Holdings.

Being the newest member of the consortium, Burjeel Medical City is uniquely positioned to contribute to the future achievements of this collective group. As a quaternary care center based in Abu Dhabi, the hospital’s diverse pool of patients has the potential to be a valuable addition to studies in precision medicine. Another recent example of its efforts to boost personalised medicine is the Group's investments to offer molecular genetics, cellular, and immunological profile testing in the UAE.

Richard L Schilsky, MD, FACP, FSCT, FASCO, principal investigator, ASCO TAPUR Study, Professor emeritus, University of Chicago and chairman of the WIN Consortium, expressed his delight in welcoming Burjeel Medical City to the consortium. "Burjeel Medical City’s expertise and resources in oncology and the Group’s scale of operations in the Middle East will be invaluable in our collaborative research efforts to advance personalised cancer medicine at the global level," he said.

The hospital’s membership in the WIN Consortium, where it will be represented by prof Humaid Al Shamsi, director of oncology services, Burjeel Holdings, and Dr Khaled Musallam, group chief research officer, Burjeel Holdings, is a testament to its dedication to providing excellent care and advancing the field of oncology.