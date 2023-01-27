Burjeel Holdings recognised as UAE’s best workplaces

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 12:00 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 12:02 PM

In recognition of Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to creating an inclusive work environment, the healthcare conglomerate has been certified as a ‘great place to work’ based on a survey conducted by a leading management consultancy. The recognition comes after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Middle East, a global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Burjeel Holdings, one of the leading healthcare services providers in the MENA region, is renowned for its commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment where employees feel valued and respected. The authority recognised the Group’s efforts to ensure that its employees have the resources and necessary support to reach their full potential and the opportunities provided for their growth and development.

Burjeel Holdings’ market-leading brands, such as Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare and Tajmeel have also received the certification. The group operates 16 hospitals and 23 medical centres in the UAE and Oman.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the Great Place to Work Middle East. The selection of Burjeel Holdings as a ‘great place to work’ shows our dedication to creating an environment of trust and mutual respect, where employees feel empowered to express their opinions and work together towards shared goals. We want to ensure that our employees are supported, encouraged and engaged, and this recognition is a testament to our efforts in creating a positive and meaningful workplace,” said John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognises the best workplaces across the world in a series of national lists. It provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

“We strive to create a positive and productive environment for our employees through various initiatives. We have implemented several policies and programmes to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our colleagues. A great work environment is a space where the team can feel inspired and empowered to generate their best outcomes while growing and achieving the best in their careers. We strive to ensure our team has the resources they need to succeed and foster a culture of collaboration and respect. We are proud of this recognition and look forward to continuing to create an exciting, inspiring workplace,” said Dr Sanjai Kumar, group head, human resources, Burjeel Holdings.