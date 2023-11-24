Building resilience in the face of risk summit by Securite Assurance
Securite Assurance, one of the largest and most financially robust insurance companies in Lebanon, hosted an event at the Yacht Club Beirut, bringing together prominent experts and influential business leaders to share insights and strategies on how companies can build resilience in the face of risk—a much relevant topic given the environment we are in. The event was orchestrated by Ricardo Karam, the award-winning journalist.
The event featured three impactful sessions. It started with a talk by Anthony Khawam, CEO of Securite Assurance. Khawam delved into the various risks Lebanese companies face today. He then talked about the psychology of building resilience, and shared some of the solutions and best practices that can help companies mitigate key risks and potentially take advantage of them. Khawam also shed light on Securite Assurance financial robustness and backing by A-rated reinsurers. He also talked about the company’s great service as evidenced by the way the company handled the Beirut Blast claims. Finally, Khawam mentioned Securite Assurance’s unique ability to structure solutions for large and complex risks, thanks to its sister company, ISA Solutions, a reinsurance broker based in Dubai, and which specialises in reinsurance and large risks.
Next there was an exclusive fireside chat with Alain Bejjani who substantially and consistently grew Majid Al Futtaim when he was leading the group. Bejjani drew on his unique experience to cover various risk related topics, including managing risks amidst geopolitical uncertainties, expanding into new markets and geographies, maintaining resilient balance sheets and operations, fostering a digitised operations while addressing cyber threats, and finally building cultures that retain and grow talent.
The summit also featured a high-level multidisciplinary panel with distinguished speakers from various sectors. George Abou Adal, CEO of HOLDAL Group, emphasised the importance of building antifragile organisations through proper leadership and culture. Iyad Boustani, former managing director of FFA Bank, shared strategies for building resilient balance sheets in a volatile financial environment. Mohamad Rabah, CEO of Beirut Digital District, discussed how companies can create attractive ecosystems and cultures that enable tech leadership and attract top talent. Deenah Fakhoury, executive director of United Nations Global Compact Network Lebanon, highlighted the importance of governance and ESG for proper risk management.
The summit provided a platform for CEOs and business leaders to connect and network, offering valuable insights and opportunities for growth and to build stronger more resilient organisations. Securite Assurance sees itself as a partner in resilience and is proud to have facilitated this insightful event and looks forward to future engagements that continue exploring and promoting building resilience in the ever-changing landscape of risk.