Building Bridges: Italy and UAE look set for business growth

Dubai further strengthened its role as a global hub for business and innovation during the ‘Building Bridges: Italy & UAE for Business Growth’ event, hosted at the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy by Italiacamp on November 25, 2024. The event marked the Italian Business Council’s strategic relocation to the hub, highlighting its mission to promote Italian excellence and innovation in the UAE.

Key speakers included Lorenzo Fanara, Italian ambassador to the UAE; and Fatma AlMadani, senior manager of the Business Relations Department at Dubai Chambers. The Italian ambassador underscored the enduring economic ties between the two nations, while AlMadani emphasised the critical role of business councils in fostering collaboration and facilitating cross-border opportunities.

The event also saw the participation of Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai; and Francesca dell'Apa, Deputy Consul General of Italy in Dubai; further highlighting the strong institutional commitment to bolstering Italy-UAE relations.

An official delegation of Italian Members of Parliament, Valerio Soldani, director of the Italian Trade Agency in Dubai, along with prominent business leaders and professionals from both the Italian and UAE business communities, attended the event. Their presence showcased high-level engagement and a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

A dynamic panel discussion, moderated by Luca Olivari, head of Open Consulting at Luiss Business School, brought together leading voices from the Italian business ecosystem in the UAE. Panelists included Leo Cisotta, general manager of Italiacamp EMEA; Davide Camaiora, chairman of the Italian Business Council; and Michele Moro, managing director of Technogym Emirates.

Fatma AlMadani, senior manager of the Business Relations Department at Dubai Chambers emphasised the critical role of business councils in fostering collaboration and facilitating cross-border opportunities. Leo Cisotta emphasised that the hub serves as a platform for collaboration and growth, bridging Italian expertise with UAE market opportunities while fostering transformative partnerships and driving mutual prosperity. Davide Camaiora shared insights into the Italian Business Council’s evolving initiatives to support Italian enterprises, while Michele Moro highlighted Technogym’s successful expansion in the UAE market. The panel explored critical topics, including leveraging the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy to advance Italian businesses in strategic sectors and tailoring strategies to align with local demands.

The event celebrated existing achievements while laying the foundation for deeper ties between Italy and the UAE, underscoring the immense potential of international partnerships in a rapidly evolving global economy.