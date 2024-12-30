Bsporty: Transforming the GCC sports industry through digital innovation

Sheikh Suhaim Ahmed Sultan Jassim Al Thani, co-founder and CEO of Bsporty.

The sports industry in the GCC is poised for a digital revolution as Bsporty, a Qatar-born innovation, enters the arena. Designed to address long-standing challenges in accessibility, fragmented booking systems, and scattered communication, Bsporty is redefining how the region experiences sports by seamlessly integrating technology with passion.

Bsporty App, the first of its kind in the GCC, serves as a comprehensive digital platform connecting users with courts, gyms, fitness classes, personal coaches, and sports products—all accessible with just a few taps. By creating a unified digital ecosystem, the platform bridges the gap between sports enthusiasts and providers, enabling seamless engagement and efficient management. "We are not just introducing a tool; we are transforming how people engage with sports," said Sheikh Suhaim Ahmad Sultan Jassim Al Thani, co-founder and CEO of Bsporty. "This solution addresses critical accessibility challenges while empowering businesses to grow in a streamlined digital ecosystem."

As the global sports industry expands, the GCC is emerging as a hub for innovation. Bsporty aligns with Qatar’s Vision 2030 by promoting active lifestyles and supporting economic development in the region. Events like the West Walk in September 2024 have already showcased the app’s potential, with live sporting demonstrations and interactive activities engaging hundreds of participants.

Experts predict significant growth in the GCC’s sports market, driven by increased investments in technology and infrastructure. Bsporty is well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum, offering scalable solutions that cater to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. The platform’s use of artificial intelligence sets it apart. Showcased during AI Week 2024 at Qatar Science and Technology Park, Bsporty leverages AI to streamline sports activity management, from booking facilities to engaging with personal coaches and purchasing equipment. This cutting-edge approach ensures smarter, more efficient solutions for users. With ambitious plans to expand across the GCC and beyond by 2025, Bsporty is on track to revolutionise the global sports industry. Its agile development and user-centric design promise to foster a thriving community where sports, technology, and business converge seamlessly. "This is more than a tool—it’s a movement toward redefining the sports experience," added Sheikh Suhaim Ahmad Sultan Jassim Al Thani. "We’re empowering a healthier, more connected future."

As the GCC continues to establish itself as a leader in sports innovation, Bsporty is proving to be the game-changer the region needs—driving progress, connectivity, and active lifestyles for all.