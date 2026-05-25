Brook Drive Rent launches fixed-rate summer programme for expat residents

Brook Drive Rent has launched a new seasonal initiative aimed at long-term residents and expatriates seeking fixed-rate luxury vehicle rentals during the UAE’s summer period.

The company announced its Expat Summer Retention Programme, a structured long-term rental offering introduced as pricing fluctuations continue to affect segments of Dubai’s premium car rental market during the peak summer months. According to industry trends, short-term rental rates for luxury and performance vehicles often shift between June and September due to seasonal demand patterns and tourism activity.

The programme comes as the premium car rental sector in the UAE continues to witness fluctuating pricing patterns during the summer months, particularly across high-demand vehicle categories. Industry trends indicate that short-term rental rates for luxury and performance vehicles often increase significantly between June and September due to shifting tourism activity and seasonal demand cycles.

Through the newly introduced system, customers can secure one-to-three-month rental agreements with locked pricing throughout the contract duration. The company stated that the initiative is intended to reduce exposure to market-driven price increases that are commonly associated with short-term luxury rentals.

According to Brook Drive Rent, the programme also includes savings of up to 30 per cent on selected long-duration bookings when compared to conventional monthly rental arrangements.

The service covers a broad fleet of premium vehicles, including luxury SUVs, sports cars and executive sedans. Customers can choose from various models depending on their mobility requirements, with support services available for long-term residents, entrepreneurs and business travellers based in Dubai.

In addition to fixed pricing, the company has incorporated zero-deposit options across a large section of its fleet to simplify the rental process and reduce upfront financial commitments typically associated with premium automotive rentals.

The programme further combines insurance coverage and routine maintenance into a single monthly structure, allowing customers to access vehicles without managing separate servicing or administrative costs during the rental term.

Brook Drive Rent stated that the initiative reflects increasing demand for predictable and transparent mobility solutions among expatriates living in the UAE. The company noted that long-term subscription-based rental models are becoming increasingly relevant as residents seek greater cost stability and convenience.

The platform’s fleet includes several high-demand luxury models such as the Mercedes-AMG G63, Porsche 911 Turbo S and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The company added that it will continue introducing operational and digital improvements in response to changing customer expectations within Dubai’s evolving mobility sector.

For more information, visit: https://brook-drive.rent/.