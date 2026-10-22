BrokerBazaar launches broker comparison platform in the UAE

New platform allows investors to compare trading providers, review offer conditions and check regulatory information before opening an account

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 22 Oct 2026, 4:30 PM
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BrokerBazaar has launched its UAE-focused broker comparison platform, bringing together provider information, offer conditions and licence details to help investors research brokers before opening an account. The platform covers forex, stock, crypto and proprietary (prop) trading providers, with tools designed to help users compare options based on their trading needs.

The launch aims to make the terms behind broker offers easier to assess. BrokerBazaar presents offers alongside their conditions, allowing users to review requirements such as minimum deposits, trading volumes and withdrawal restrictions before committing funds. This includes distinguishing between bonuses offered as withdrawable cash and those available only as trading credit.

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Alongside its comparison tools, BrokerBazaar publishes its scoring methodology to explain how broker ratings are determined. Its Data Confidence measure distinguishes missing information from negative findings. According to the platform, brokers facing official regulatory warnings have their scores capped and are flagged as high-risk, while commercial payments cannot secure a higher score.

To help users identify relevant providers, the platform offers a free Broker Finder quiz that does not require registration. Investors can also search based on preferences such as trading platform, minimum deposit or swap-free account availability. An AI-powered search tool allows users to submit questions in plain language as part of their research.

BrokerBazaar positions these services as a starting point for assessing providers. It advises investors to read a provider’s current terms and verify its licence on the relevant regulator’s official register before opening an account. For investors seeking a UAE-licensed provider, this includes checking the applicable register maintained by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) or Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

BrokerBazaar is an independent online marketplace offering broker information, discovery tools and educational resources.

Its UAE platform is available at brokerbazaar.ae.


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