British Orchard Nursey commemorates World Kindness Day

Dubai — Learning and communicating the important message of being kind, children at British Orchard Nursery recently planted hundreds of saplings on the occasion of World Kindness Day 2020, which is celebrated on November 13 every year. Through the exercise, they learned how having more trees can make a difference to the environment and the overall quality of life.

Besides this, the pre-school is involving children in several practical assignments with the aim to educate children about human values, instil sustainable habits and inspire them to live a more compassionate, loving and tolerant life.

“We took this wonderful opportunity to teach students about compassion, humanity and surroundings. World Kindness Day is all about acceptance, diversity and love, and what could be better than being kind to our environment because the health of Mother Earth directly affects the health of human beings.

\And this couldn’t be taught at a more opportune time when the entire humanity is grappling with the wrath of the ongoing pandemic,” said Dr Vandana Gandhi, founder and CEO of British Orchard Nursery.

Furthermore, building on the belief that children’s appreciation for nature should be developed at a young age, British Orchard Nursery has now added Environmental education as an integral part of its EYFS curriculum.

The lessons are imparted using practical methodology ensuring that children get an opportunity to investigate and be inquisitive. Their experiences with nature will make them enthusiastic and excited as well as eager to learn through play way method, instilling compassion at the same time.

The children are encouraged to perform small acts of kindness on a daily basis and observe their Tree of Kindness grow, seeing for themselves how small acts can add up.The British Orchard Nursery’s curriculum focuses on green methodology and through various practical approaches not only instills compassion for planet Earth in children, but also teaches them how to attain the CSR functions of the UN 2021 goals.