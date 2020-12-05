British Orchard Nursery marks World Kindness Day with tree-planting
Children at the British Orchard Nursery recently planted hundreds of saplings on the occasion of World Kindness Day 2020, which is celebrated on November 13 every year.
Through this exercise, they learned how having more trees can make a difference to the environment and the overall quality of life. Besides this, the pre-school is involving children in several practical assignments with the aim to educate children about human values, instill sustainable habits and inspire them to live a more compassionate, loving and tolerant life.
“We took this wonderful opportunity to teach students about compassion, humanity and surroundings. World Kindness Day is all about acceptance, diversity and love, and what could be better than being kind to our environment because the health of Mother Earth directly affects the health of human beings.
And this couldn’t be taught at a more opportune time when the entire humanity is grappling with the wrath of the ongoing pandemic,” said Dr Vandana Gandhi, founder and CEO of British Orchard Nursery.
Furthermore, building on the belief that children’s appreciation for nature should be developed at a young age, British Orchard Nursery has now added Environmental education as an integral part of its EYFS curriculum.
The lessons are imparted using practical methodology ensuring that children get an opportunity to investigate and be inquisitive. Their experiences with nature will make them enthusiastic and excited as well as eager to learn through play way method, instilling compassion at the sme time.
The children are encouraged to perform small acts of kindness on a daily basis and observe their ‘Tree of Kindness’ grow, seeing for themselves how small acts can add up.
The British Orchard Nursery curriculum focuses on green methodology and through various practical approaches not only instills compassion for planet Earth in children, but also teaches them how to attain the CSR functions of the UN 2021 goals.
-
KT Network
British Orchard Nursery marks World Kindness Day...
Children at the British Orchard Nursery recently planted hundreds of... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Last day to win a Jeep at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s month-long promotion, which coincides with the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations, will end today.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Keep ice on the head and sugar on tongue
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar READ MORE
-
KT Network
Union Coop unveils Al Warqa City Mall as part of...
Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperatives in the UAE,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews