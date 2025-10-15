British antiques over a century old draw attention at Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025

A British exhibitor is taking part in the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025, showcasing a unique collection of antique items and artistic pieces that reflect the depth of European history and the diversity of its culture, marking his first-ever participation in the Kingdom.

British exhibitor Jameel Mansour described his participation as an exceptional experience that enabled him to engage with visitors from around the world. He said the strong turnout at his booth highlights the prestigious international reputation the exhibition has earned.

Mansour said he plans to visit several Saudi cities after the event, including Diriyah, to explore their historical landmarks and rich cultural heritage. He expressed admiration for the Kingdom’s urban and architectural development, as well as appreciation for the warmth and hospitality shown by visitors and organisers.

The British pavilion features several rare items, including an English gramophone that is more than 100 years old, a wooden eagle sculpture dating back over 70 years, and a collection of antique utensils and art pieces distinguished by their historical and artistic value. Together, the displays create a visual narrative that blends authenticity with classical elegance.

The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 concluded on October 11 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh. With more than 1,300 exhibitors from 45 countries, the event is considered the largest of its kind globally, celebrating both tradition and innovation.