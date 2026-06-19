BRISEC CCI appoints Dr Vijay Manikoth as president – media and public engagement

The BRISEC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRISEC CCI) has appointed Dr Vijay Manikoth as president – Media and Public Engagement Vertical of the organisation.

Dr Vijay Manikoth, founder and chairman of Winning Edge Group, is a seasoned industry professional renowned for his exceptional contributions to sales, marketing, advertising, communication, media sales, insurance, and motivational training. Holding an MBA in Marketing, he brings over three decades of experience across the Gulf region.

After a distinguished tenure of more than 20 years at Khaleej Times as Director of International Advertising, Dr Vijay established the Winning Edge Group with a clear vision: to become the preferred partner for businesses by delivering innovative solutions, quality products, cutting-edge technology, and service excellence, all grounded in strong ethical values.

Dr Vijay said: “I am deeply honored and grateful to be appointed as President – Media and Public Engagement Vertical of the prestigious BRISEC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”

He extended his sincere appreciation to Dr Harvansh Chawla, chairman of BRISEC CCI, for the trust and confidence placed in him.

“I look forward to advancing BRISEC CCI’s vision by strengthening its public presence, deepening stakeholder engagement, and amplifying the impact of its initiatives through strategic media and communication. Through meaningful collaborations and innovative outreach, I aim to build stronger bridges between industry, communities, policymakers, and global partners—aligned with the mission, vision, and values of BRISEC CCI,” he added.