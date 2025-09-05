Brilliant Group chairman honoured with Lokmat Gujarat Ratna Award in London

Chairman of Brilliant Group, Paresh Shah, was conferred with the prestigious Gujarat Ratna Award at the hands of popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan at Lokmat Global Economic Convention held in London. The award was presented to him in the presence of Maharashtra minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mangal Prabhat Lodha, chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Vijay Darda, editor-in-chief of Lokmat Media Group and former minister of Maharashtra Rajendra Darda, joint managing director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Rishi Darda and a galaxy of dignitaries from across the world. The event, which brings together leaders from the worlds of business, politics, and academia, honoured Shah for his outstanding contributions to global trade and the diamond industry. Hailing originally from Gujarat, Shah has built a formidable career that bridges continents and industries. His leadership at Brilliant Group has been widely acknowledged for innovation, sustainability practices, and fostering international partnerships.

The Gujarat Ratna Award is presented by Lokmat Media Group to individuals of Gujarati origin who have made exceptional strides in their professional fields while promoting Gujarat’s legacy and values on a global stage. Paresh Shah’s selection this year highlights not only his entrepreneurial excellence but also his role in enhancing India’s reputation in the global business arena.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Shah expressed deep gratitude for the recognition. “Receiving the Gujarat Ratna in London, a global hub of finance and commerce, is an incredible honour. It represents the hard work of not just myself, but my entire team at Brilliant Diamond. This award is a reminder of our responsibility to continue pushing boundaries while remaining grounded in our roots.”