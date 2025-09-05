  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:42 | DXB weather-sun.svg34°C

Brilliant Group chairman honoured with Lokmat Gujarat Ratna Award in London

The Gujarat Ratna Award is presented by Lokmat Media Group to individuals who have made exceptional strides in their professional fields

Published: Fri 5 Sept 2025, 8:15 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Brace for unstable weather, thunderstorms this long weekend, NCM warns

UAE: Brace for unstable weather, thunderstorms this long weekend, NCM warns

Burj Khalifa to Emirates flight: Unique Onam food spreads to try in UAE

Burj Khalifa to Emirates flight: Unique Onam food spreads to try in UAE

UAE: Some families spend up to Dh9,000 on bulk grocery shopping in RAK

UAE: Some families spend up to Dh9,000 on bulk grocery shopping in RAK

Chairman of Brilliant Group, Paresh Shah, was conferred with the prestigious Gujarat Ratna Award at the hands of popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan at Lokmat Global Economic Convention held in London. The award was presented to him in the presence of Maharashtra minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mangal Prabhat Lodha, chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Vijay Darda, editor-in-chief of Lokmat Media Group and former minister of Maharashtra Rajendra Darda, joint managing director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Rishi Darda and a galaxy of dignitaries from across the world. The event, which brings together leaders from the worlds of business, politics, and academia, honoured Shah for his outstanding contributions to global trade and the diamond industry. Hailing originally from Gujarat, Shah has built a formidable career that bridges continents and industries. His leadership at Brilliant Group has been widely acknowledged for innovation, sustainability practices, and fostering international partnerships.

The Gujarat Ratna Award is presented by Lokmat Media Group to individuals of Gujarati origin who have made exceptional strides in their professional fields while promoting Gujarat’s legacy and values on a global stage. Paresh Shah’s selection this year highlights not only his entrepreneurial excellence but also his role in enhancing India’s reputation in the global business arena.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

EU bans chemical found in gel nail polish from September 1

thumb-image

UAE businesses brace for first corporate tax filing deadline

thumb-image

Look: Heavy rain lashes northern India; Delhi Airport issues warning

thumb-image

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Afghanistan again

thumb-image

Sharjah Warriorz crowned ILT20 Development Tournament champions

 

Speaking at the award ceremony, Shah expressed deep gratitude for the recognition. “Receiving the Gujarat Ratna in London, a global hub of finance and commerce, is an incredible honour. It represents the hard work of not just myself, but my entire team at Brilliant Diamond. This award is a reminder of our responsibility to continue pushing boundaries while remaining grounded in our roots.” 