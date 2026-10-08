‘Bridges of Love – Building Shared Values’ launched at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, in collaboration with the Centre for Studies on Human Fraternity, UAE, hosted the launch of Bridges of Love – Building Shared Values, authored by Dr Surender Singh Kandhari and Dr Mohamad Habash.

The event was attended by Maqsoud Kruse, chairman of the International Steering Board of Hedayah, UAE, as the chief guest.

Distinguished guests included Hussein Mirza Al-Sayegh, philanthropist and former UAE diplomat; Dr Raya Almehrizi, chairman of the UAE Family Council; Samira Mohd Shaloh, managing director of Dubai Quality Group; and Siddharth Balachandran, honorary chairman of the Indian Business & Professional Council Dubai.

The book brings together contributions from ten distinguished scholars — five Muslim jurists and five Sikh scholars — highlighting the shared spiritual and moral values of Islam and Sikhism, including compassion, equality, charity, selfless service and respect for humanity.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for fostering religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. He emphasised that faith should unite humanity through love, understanding and selfless service, and that Bridges of Love celebrates the shared values that bring people together.

Maqsoud Kruse, who attended the occasion as the chief guest, delivered an address highlighting the importance of interfaith harmony, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. His address reflected the significance of Bridges of Love as an initiative that brings people together through shared values of compassion, understanding and humanity, reinforcing the UAE's vision of tolerance and unity.

Hussein Mirza Al-Sayegh, Dr Mohamad Habash, Samira Mohd Shaloh and Siddharth Balachandran also addressed the gathering, celebrating the message of Bridges of Love and emphasising the importance of strengthening bonds between communities through dialogue, kindness and mutual respect. Their messages reflected the UAE's example of people from diverse religions and cultures living together in peace and harmony.

Dr Bubbles Kandhari, vice chairperson of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, served as the master of ceremonies, guiding the evening's proceedings. Her words and engaging presence reflected the spirit of the occasion, bringing together distinguished guests and communities in a celebration of love, unity and interfaith harmony.

The book was ceremonially launched in the presence of distinguished guests, scholars and community leaders. The evening concluded with langar, the traditional Sikh community meal, symbolising equality, unity and selfless service.

The occasion reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to tolerance, mutual respect and harmony among people of all backgrounds and cultures, carrying forward the message of Bridges of Love — that shared values have the power to unite humanity beyond religious and cultural boundaries.