BRIDGE and X announce partnership to advance the future of global media and communication

In the lead-up to Bridge Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut event for media, content, and entertainment, taking place from December 8–10 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi — its organiser, BRIDGE, has announced a landmark partnership with X.

The partnership builds on recent discussions between the leadership of BRIDGE and X, and was announced during a meeting with Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, chairman of BRIDGE, and Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, vice chairperson of BRIDGE, X’s team members, during which leaders from both sides aligned on the scope of collaboration.

As part of this collaboration, X will participate in BRIDGE Summit 2025 through a thought-leadership session exploring the power of real-time global conversations in shaping media landscapes, hands-on interactive workshops on leveraging a suite of X products. They will also offer immersive on-site experiences featuring interactive booths, enabling attendees to experience X’s innovations firsthand. X’s innovative technology will be integrated into BRIDGE Summit navigation screens, serving as a bespoke guide to the summit.

Abdulla Al Hamed, chairman of BRIDGE, said: "This partnership with X reinforces the UAE’s leadership in innovation and responsible AI, while advancing connections with leaders across media, policy, finance, and technology to foster collaboration, align interests, and reinforce media’s role in building informed, inclusive, and resilient societies. BRIDGE Summit was built to turn collaboration into measurable impact — optimising how industries connect, how ideas scale, and how communication drives economic and social progress. Through partnerships like this, we are strengthening the UAE’s position as a driving force in shaping a smarter, more connected global ecosystem."

Reem Sadek, director of government affairs and partnerships for Middle East and North Africa at X said: "We’re proud to collaborate with BRIDGE, bringing X’s real-time global insights to celebrate and amplify BRIDGE Summit’s core role at the intersection of technology, creativity, and communication. X is where half a billion voices come together to spark ideas and creativity, empowering creators and storytellers to thrive in a connected world. Together we will showcase how the power of conversation can transform the content economy, alongside the UAE as it continues to play a leading role in shaping the global dialogue around innovation and digital transformation."

The integration of X’s technologies into BRIDGE Summit 2025 strengthens the Summit’s position as a platform where ideas turn into partnerships and innovation fuels growth across industries.

X serves as a central platform for global culture, powered by advanced AI, connecting users worldwide with real-time updates on key developments, from breaking news and major events to sports and entertainment. Creators on X benefit from unparalleled reach combined with powerful tools like immersive video, long-form threads for in-depth storytelling, and an ever-evolving suite of features that empower direct conversations and engagement.

Registration for BRIDGE Summit 2025 is now open at www.bridgesummit.com/en/