Breaking through the traditional boundary, EXEED brings a new design concept of smart aesthetics 2.0

The cutting-edge design concept tends to bring a powerful force beyond our cognition. However, led by international premium designers, EXEED is a luxury automobile brand that integrates unlimited technology into aesthetics, breakthrough the design boundary of traditional automobiles and achieves the perfect combination of intelligent technology and visual perception art. Thus, 'smart-aesthetics 2.0', which boasts a richer imagination space and represents modern beauty, came into being.

Under the guidance of the design concept of "Smart-Aesthetics 2.0", every model of the EXEED family deeply integrates intelligent technology and visual arts by the concept of 'smart-aesthetics 2.0', giving the design rich emotions and showing modern beauty with more imagination space. Among them, LX and TXL are two representative works that take the lead in implementing this design concept.

In terms of the appearance design of EXEED LX, the front grille design of horizontal lines boasts a great visual impact of personality expression, while the 'star matrix' LED headlamp and the 'star track' LED lamp strip complement each other, depicting the sharp and shiny look, and the bright light when the lamp strip is switched on. As for the waistline, featuring simple fastback lines, it is also smooth and powerful, which represents a stable posture and an extended visual impression.

Moreover, the concept of 'smart aesthetics', is more vividly displayed in the design of EXEED TXL. Its front grille adopts a transverse borderless design, which extends horizontally and infinitely to obtain a broader vision, thus bringing a stronger visual impact of infinite extension. In addition, equipped with the upmarket design of 'starry tales logo breathing light', it can be lightened at night, which highlights the temperament of the whole vehicle of the high-end style.

About the tail design, both LX and TXL convey the beauty of geometric lines with coherence, which is not only of distinct structure and highly textural quality but also provided with high recognition of the whole EXEED family style thanks to its skilful integration of the thorough LED taillight with the elegant turn lights.

When it comes to interior trim, the design concept of 'smart-aesthetics 2.0', requires the integration of forward-looking technology, high-end materials and exquisite workmanship. With the feature of "less is more", its interior trim provides consumers with a highly privileged riding space. Given this, both LX and TXL adopt the design surrounding the smart digital cabin, showing a sense of elegance with comprehensive functions.

Specifically, matching the touch LCD air conditioning control panel, the double 12.3-inch suspension horizontal LCD screen of LX is endeavoured to meet the user's demand for intelligent travel. Besides, LX also creates a sense of beauty that breaks through tradition with elegant lines, delicately curved surfaces and touch-screen door handles. What's more, the through-type air outlet design presents the designer's aesthetic perception of advancing with the times, together with the clear and smooth lines with modern feeling, forming a scattered and coherent surface style which reflects the designer's aesthetic perception of keeping pace with the times.

While TXL adopts a large number of high-quality wood trim strips and leather materials and uses the stitching and seaming processes, it reflects the luxury feelings from the details; Notably, TXL adopts NAPPA leather seats beloved by luxury cars, and these flawless head leather made through hundreds of processes manifest the user's noble identity directly to convey the essence of the design concept of "Smart-Aesthetics 2.0".

As Kevin Rice, the world's top automotive designer, said, young consumers' preferences for design are changing gradually. They prefer simple and fashionable design ideas with intelligent social functions and hope that their vehicles can truly be integrated into their lives. In a word, under the design concept of 'smart-aesthetics 2.0',, what EXEED creates is no longer a purely high-end transportation tool, but a personalised mobile space for users to express their lifestyle and life attitude by focusing on young people's aesthetic ideas and travel demands.