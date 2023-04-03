Brands4u sale comes to Dubai Customs

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM

Brands4u sale opens its doors at the Dubai Customs for the first time ever. It had been in the works for some time now and it had finally taken its shape when it was inaugurated at Dubai Customs. With more than 300 brands available at Brands4u which includes the likes of Arabian Oud, Reebok, Shein, Just Cavalli, Mont Blanc, Mark and Spencers, Geox, Fossil, Tom Ford, Lacoste, Tory Burch, Boss, Fila & many more, Brands4u Sale brings the ideal shopping destination to Dubai Customs and its employees and families. The Brands4u Sale was inaugurated by His Excellency Ahmad Mahboob Musabih, director-general, Dubai Customs; Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, director-general, Islamic affairs and charitable activities; Dr Omar Mohammed Al Khateeb, executive director of Islamic affairs/ Dubai Government along with Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman, Concept Brands Group. “It is an absolute pleasure to bring Brands4u Sale to Dubai Customs. I was planning to bring this collaboration together for quite a while now and it has finally happened. I made sure the Dubai Custom employees and their families enjoy and have a great shopping experience” said Samyani. Brands4u Sale at Dubai Customs brings together more than 300 fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands that promise discounts of up to 85 per cent off on apparel, shoes, bags, and cosmetics. watches, sunglasses, and more. The Brands4u sale has kicked off this Ramadan in Dubai Customs until the 31st of March exclusively for Dubai Customs employees and families. For more info: Call/Whats app: +971 52 791 0100.