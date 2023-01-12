Brands4u begins 2023 with a big bang sale

Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 11:28 AM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM

Brands4u welcomes 2023 with a big bang for its customers. For the first time, Brands4u is giving the Apple iPad Mini free to its customers. How to get it? It is as easy as 1…2…3. Brands4u has introduced some crazy deals and discounts for its customers on big brands. Knowing that people are going to go crazy shopping and upgrading their wardrobes for 2023, Brands4u is giving the Apple iPad Mini to customers who shop for AED 750 and above! Yes! Only AED 750 on any products or brands at Brands4u! With more than 300 brands available at Brands4u which includes the likes of Arabian Oud, Reebok, Shein, Just Cavalli, Mont Blanc, Mark and Spencers, Geox, Fossil, Tom Ford, Lacoste, Tory Burch, Boss, Fila and many more. Customers can kickstart 2023 with their favourite brands at jaw-dropping offers at Brands4u with their crazy January sale. “I am excited to bring such a huge offer to Brands4u for the first time. In this day and age of gadgets, Brands4u will be giving a prestigious iPad mini to customers. I made sure to put the shopping bar right where it belongs to make sure all of the customers get a chance to take one home. I couldn’t ask for a start for 2023” said Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman of Concept Brands Group. The Brands4u January Sale kicked off on the 5th of January 2023 exclusively in Reef Mall Dubai and Oasis Mall Dubai bringing together more than 300 fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands that promise discounts of up to 90 per cent off on apparel, shoes, bags, and cosmetics, watches, sunglasses, and more. Brands4u always assists its customers to add more and more to their wardrobes with iconic collections and trends of current and past seasons. This time take an Apple iPad Mini home with your shopping. Visit Brands4u and get the best out of the January sale, which is exclusively available in Reef Mall and Oasis Mall until the January 15. For more info: Call/Whats app: +971 52 791 0100