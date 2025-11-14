BPG Group appoints digital marketing professional, Tim Baker as president, BPG Arabia to drive Saudi growth

BPG Group, one of the region’s leading integrated marketing communications agencies and a member of the global WPP network, has announced the appointment of Tim Baker as president, BPG Arabia, to lead the agency’s operations and strengthen its digital-first and integrated by intent offering across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tim Baker brings over two decades of unparalleled communications leadership, having architected and scaled some of the most successful digital and integrated agencies across the UK and GCC. His proven expertise in driving growth and innovation positions him perfectly to lead BPG Arabia’s ambitious expansion.

In his new role, Tim will lead BPG’s expansion in Saudi Arabia, enhance integration across strategy, creative, content, PR, social and technology, and work closely with clients to deliver data-driven, digital-first, insight-led communications to support the Kingdom’s ambitions.

Commenting on his appointment, Baker said: "Returning to the region to lead BPG in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s most dynamic and ambitious markets, is incredibly exciting. The Kingdom is rapidly transforming, with creativity and technology converging to offer immense potential for brands and agencies willing to innovate."

Welcoming him to the leadership team, Avi Bhojani, group CEO, BPG Group, said: "Tim is precisely the entrepreneurial leader BPG needs. As a digital native business builder, his arrival marks a pivotal moment for our group. His distinguished track record, honed through years of scaling agencies including his time with a WPP sibling agency in Mena, makes him the perfect leader to not only elevate our young BPG Arabia practice but also to strategically partner and collaborate with our leadership in UAE and Kuwait. Together, we will contemporise and digitise our 45-year legacy, embedding AI at our core, cementing BPG Group at the forefront of marcom innovation across the region."