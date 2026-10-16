BPG bets on human judgment as its AI differentiator

In a world increasingly shaped by AI, BPG Group is making a bold bet on what makes us human: our creativity, curiosity, instincts and ability to think differently. Bringing together its teams from across the UAE, Oman and Kuwait, the leading integrated marketing communications agency and a member of the global WPP network marked its 30th annual offsite with a powerful message: technology may be transforming the industry, but human ingenuity will define its future.

Held over three days at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, the offsite, themed ‘Human by Design’, was an opportunity to challenge assumptions, spark fresh thinking and explore how the agency can harness the potential of AI.

The programme brought together industry leaders, including Sasan Saeidi, WPP global client lead; Amer El Hajj, CEO of WPP Media MENA; Toby Hoare, BPG board member and global client lead for Unilever at WPP; Khaled Al Zanki, founder and CEO of ETLAQ; and Faheem Ahamed, Group chief marketing and communications officer at G42.

Discussions explored how AI is reshaping the industry, from the way agencies approach briefs and deliver creative solutions to how they harness technology to unlock new opportunities. As AI becomes more sophisticated and accessible, the speakers reinforced a critical shift: access to AI will no longer be the competitive advantage. What matters is the human intelligence, creativity and judgement behind how it is used.

Avi Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG Group, said: "AI represents one of the most exciting transformations our industry has ever experienced. But technology alone doesn't create great ideas. People do. It's our imagination, our instincts, our understanding of people and cultures, and our willingness to challenge conventional thinking that make the difference."

In a high-energy, six-hour hackathon, ten multidisciplinary teams from across BPG’s offices and disciplines were challenged to turn bold thinking into tangible solutions. Working against five real-world briefs spanning banking, real estate, food and beverage, tourism and retail, teams combined human insight, strategic thinking and AI-powered technology to develop workable prototypes with genuine commercial potential.

The prototypes were evaluated on four criteria: human relevance, craft, commercial viability and clarity, by a jury comprising Toby Hoare, Faheem Ahamed, Khaled Al Zanki and Anup Oommen, editor of Campaign Middle East.

Hoare said: "The real opportunity isn't simply to produce more, faster. It's to think bigger, solve more meaningful business challenges and bring together human expertise and technology in ways that weren't possible before."

Amer El Hajj said: "The machine will give you an answer in seconds. Knowing whether that answer is any good still takes a person who has spent years learning the difference."