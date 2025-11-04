  • search in Khaleej Times
BOXO Movie Fund unveils at GITEX 2025 to unite Hollywood expertise with Gulf creative vision

The fund is designed to connect Hollywood’s production excellence with the creative and financial momentum of the Middle East

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 10:21 AM

During an appearance on the GITEX Global 2025 panel on digital assets and the future of financial ecosystems, David Stybr, CEO of BOXO Productions, has announced the launch of the BOXO Movie Fund – a regulated investment platform licenced in Dubai and domiciled in the Cayman Islands. The fund is designed to connect Hollywood’s production excellence with the creative and financial momentum of the Middle East.

With over $40 million in existing film assets under BOXO’s ownership and management, the fund enters the market not as a start-up initiative but as a continuation of a proven track record. Its partners have recently produced international titles such as: Locked (Anthony Hopkins), Land of Bad (Russel Crowe), and Flight Risk (Mark Wahlberg). They are currently engaged in multiple studio-level projects in active development.

“Our goal is not only to finance films – it’s to transfer knowledge and build a sustainable creative ecosystem in the region,” Stybr said during the panel. “Through the Fund, we bring regional talent into Hollywood-grade productions, where learning happens by doing.”

In line with local initiatives, the BOXO Movie Fund will allocate a portion of each production budget to hire local directors, writers, and technicians, offering hands-on experience alongside global industry leaders. The fund will also establish a regional post-production and AI visual effects studio, anchoring long-term creative and technological capacity in the Gulf.

The BOXO Movie Fund is now open for soft commitments from strategic investors, family offices, and institutional partners interested in the intersection of finance, technology, and entertainment. 