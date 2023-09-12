Boulevard One presents 'The Festive Boutique'

Guests can expect a spectacular showcase of the latest trends and styles, promising an unforgettable experience in the heart of Dubai

Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 6:44 PM

Boulevard One, the epitome of luxury fashion events, is set to dazzle once again with its highly anticipated fashion event 'Festive Boutique', taking place at the Address Skyview Hotel Dubai on September 30.

Boulevard One takes immense pride in bringing together the crème de la crème of fashion from Pakistan and India. Renowned designers including Maheen Khan, Farah Talib Aziz, HSY, Hussain Rehar, Maheen Karim, Deepak Perwani, Wardha Saleem, Mahgul, Ansab Jahangir, as well as the rising stars Hamna Amir, Opalina, L. Sundardas Zaveri, and over 70 other distinguished designers will grace the event, showcasing their extraordinary collections. Guests can expect a spectacular showcase of the latest trends and styles, promising an unforgettable experience in the heart of Dubai.

Sadaf M Khan, CEO of Boulevard One, runs a female empowerment brand for women by women. She takes pride in running a business that gives leading South Asian designers the opportunity to showcase their collection to Dubai’s elite.

Winner of Masala Awards 2018, Boulevard One is known for its flawless planning of South Asian fashion exhibitions for the past 11 years. Launched in 2012, Boulevard One has rapidly gained popularity for bringing the best of talent and creativity forward and has established itself as a promising organisation for lifestyle events and fashion exhibitions and continues to delight their audience with unparalleled excellence and new ideas. From catering to the elite multicultural crowd in Dubai, to hosting the biggest fashion houses from India and Pakistan, the team specialises in the right communication, proper timeline and perfect detailing in every project executed.

For more information please contact Narjiz Merchant +971 54 3772449 or email at marketing@bouelvardone.com

Visit https://boulevardone.com/ and www.instagram.com/boulevardone/