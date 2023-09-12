Boulevard One presents 'The Festive Boutique'

The tournament culminated in a splendid award ceremony and gala night attended by nearly 100 avid golf enthusiasts
Boulevard One, the epitome of luxury fashion events, is set to dazzle once again with its highly anticipated fashion event 'Festive Boutique', taking place at the Address Skyview Hotel Dubai on September 30.
Boulevard One takes immense pride in bringing together the crème de la crème of fashion from Pakistan and India. Renowned designers including Maheen Khan, Farah Talib Aziz, HSY, Hussain Rehar, Maheen Karim, Deepak Perwani, Wardha Saleem, Mahgul, Ansab Jahangir, as well as the rising stars Hamna Amir, Opalina, L. Sundardas Zaveri, and over 70 other distinguished designers will grace the event, showcasing their extraordinary collections. Guests can expect a spectacular showcase of the latest trends and styles, promising an unforgettable experience in the heart of Dubai.
Sadaf M Khan, CEO of Boulevard One, runs a female empowerment brand for women by women. She takes pride in running a business that gives leading South Asian designers the opportunity to showcase their collection to Dubai’s elite.
Winner of Masala Awards 2018, Boulevard One is known for its flawless planning of South Asian fashion exhibitions for the past 11 years. Launched in 2012, Boulevard One has rapidly gained popularity for bringing the best of talent and creativity forward and has established itself as a promising organisation for lifestyle events and fashion exhibitions and continues to delight their audience with unparalleled excellence and new ideas. From catering to the elite multicultural crowd in Dubai, to hosting the biggest fashion houses from India and Pakistan, the team specialises in the right communication, proper timeline and perfect detailing in every project executed.
For more information please contact Narjiz Merchant +971 54 3772449 or email at marketing@bouelvardone.com
Visit https://boulevardone.com/ and www.instagram.com/boulevardone/
The tournament culminated in a splendid award ceremony and gala night attended by nearly 100 avid golf enthusiasts
Under the preliminary agreement, these four industry stalwarts are set to transform 1.4 million sqft of land into a specialised metal zone
Under his leadership, Oasis Park has garnered significant support and experienced substantial growth
Neo Capital plans to increase its assets under management to $3 billion in the medium term
Referencing the minimal and monolithic sculptures of Constantin Brancusi, the defining detail in this season’s Pixie series is its take on simplicity
The new Riyadh Park store is a testament to the brand’s dedication to its patrons, offering the latest in fashion footwear trends
The seminars success can also be attributed to the presence of esteemed experts who shared their knowledge and insights
Acquisition expands Tenable’s capabilities to unify visibility, assessment and remediation across infrastructure and identities both in the cloud and on-premises