Boulevard One launches 'The Complete Woman' collection

'The Complete Woman' collection by the one and only Maheen Khan will be available exclusively at Boulevard One store pop-up from November 11 to 13 at the Dubai Design District. The store is located in building 6, 304-B and is open from 10 am to 5 pm. Take advantage of the opportunity to see the most recent styles and designs.
Having delivered thousands of events in more than 100 countries, the boutique corporate events management agency brings technical excellence to take on the dynamic working conditions by combining versatility with design
Global giving by individuals totalled $488 billion in 2022, while giving by ultra-high-net-worth individuals reached $175 billion.