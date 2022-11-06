Boulevard One launches 'The Complete Woman' collection

Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 1:16 AM

'The Complete Woman' collection by the one and only Maheen Khan will be available exclusively at Boulevard One store pop-up from November 11 to 13 at the Dubai Design District. The store is located in building 6, 304-B and is open from 10 am to 5 pm. Take advantage of the opportunity to see the most recent styles and designs.