BOP president first Pakistani to feature Miller’s Master Mentors Volume-II

The Bank of Punjab (BoP) president and chief executive Zafar Masud has become the first Pakistani to feature in the second iteration of “Master Mentors: 30 Transformative Insights from our Greatest Minds” by the best-selling author Scott Jeffrey Miller.

Masud, a miraculous survivor in the crash of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK8303 in May 2020, is also the first thought-leader from outside the Western Hemisphere, who has featured in either of the volumes of the book.

The book comprises condensed collection of practical strategies and distilling essential learnings from the top business minds and thought leaders of our time, which help readers attain new heights in their personal lives and professional careers.

The book’s first chapter is dedicated to Masud in which he shares his unique perspective drawn from his extensive international banking experience and his wealth of personal experiences.

Masud highlights a unique guiding perspective into his decision-making process vis-à-vis discovering significance of the most important aspect in this regard. Without this knowledge, he says, one cannot possibly know what to do next, and that one should not wait for a close brush with death to ponder on life’s big questions. Time to reflect is now, he advises.

