Boopin brings a whole new perspective at Step 2023 Dubai

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 9:54 AM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 9:57 AM

Boopin was proud to collaborate with Step Conference in its Dubai edition last week as a main partner. The partnership reflects the agency's deep commitment to empowering innovative minds and advanced technologies shaping the future of digital experiences. The event was held on 22 and 23 February at Dubai Internet City and it fulfilled an engaging slate of panels, workshops, and networking opportunities for attendees from the UAE and around the world. Boopin made an impact with its presence, presenting experts on hand in the digital track discussing cutting-edge tech and digital topics. Ali Aboukhreibe, strategy director at Boopin, presented a keynote on 'The Three Minds: How will AI shape marketing and advertising in the future', while Zeena Al Kurd, director of social and content at Boopin, hosted a distinct panel about the Arabic language's importance in digital marketing. Razmik Kalaidjian, managing director of Boopin KSA, shared his opinion on D2C business models and the reasons why some companies succeed, and others fail. The agency believes that conferences like this are essential for fostering relationships between industry leaders and inspiring young innovators. Collaborations can build bridges between different disciplines, spark creative exchanges, and accelerate progress toward tangible outcomes. Boopin strives to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to developing ground-breaking solutions, hence, partnering with Step Conference was an easy decision; building an opportunity to collaborate and learn from one another while staying informed about the latest advancements in the field. Boopin is looking forward to being part of Step Conference Saudi later this year.