Book.Of.Leaders influences the new generation of UAE entrepreneurs

Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 4:06 PM

As younger generations in Dubai and across the Middle East continue to use the digital sphere to propel their professional and personal lives, it is important to consider all the ways it can be applied. While social media may be used to communicate with others and to audiences on a professional level, it can also be used for personal benefits on an educational level. Because of the ease of resources Generation Z and millennials grew up with, they are used to fast-moving technology and immediate gratification and to them 'time is scarce'. This means that when it comes to learning, they find great use in micro-learning, known for quickly closing skill and knowledge gaps.

With the intention of utilising social media as a resource for micro-learning, it is important to find the right platforms and accounts to provide that. For instance, the Instagram account Book.Of.Leaders has a mission to provide just that through stories, quotes, videos, and photographs of successful people in all different industries and fields. As younger generations navigate what it means to work and build a life for themselves, it is important to look at those before you who had similar aspirations and found success in that. Examples of the people they share content from is Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Steve Jobs, Morgan Freeman, and others.

Today’s younger generations are pursuing careers that allow for financial freedom, flexibility, and independence. They have an entrepreneurial outlook on work because of the opportunities the online sphere has provided them with. Having this resource, along with being able to look at the successes of those before them will only increase their chances for success. However, having the right attitude towards their objectives and potential can make all the difference.

For instance, Book.Of.Leaders makes sure to emphasise the importance of having courage and positivity towards not only what you do, but also who you are. They spread this message by sharing videos of motivational speakers that reflect on their past experiences, and the lessons they learned in the process. In one video they shared a quote that said, “It takes courage to be exceptional,” in which the speaker explains that one has to be brave and dedicated to exceed normal expectations and to achieve the goals you have in mind. Another reflected a similar concept through that idea that one must “Celebrate the small wins as they will help you stay motivated to get to the big ones.”

While these can be considered just words, hearing and seeing these insights repetitively can have a great impact on how one shapes their goals for the future, as well as how they shape their goals on a regular day. It can be hard to rely on purely self-motivation to push through personal and professional challenges, so having a resource like Book.Of.Leaders feeding you inspirational words, knowledge, and experience from others can greatly aid in finding that extra motivation. Eventually, through incorporation and taking on these mentalities, you will be able to reap the benefits in the short and long-run.