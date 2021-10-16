BON receives coveted ‘UAE Innovation Award’

Recognised by Governments’ Dubai Quality Group for its unrivalled quality and innovation, UAE’s leading pre-school chain, British Orchard Nursery (BON), wins the prestigious ‘UAE Innovation Award’ for the year 2020.

Winning the coveted title, makes the early year’s educator the only nursery group in the country to be receiving the honor consistently in 2018, 2019 and yet again last year for its commitment to quality education, and business excellence.

Samira Mohamed, managing director of Dubai Quality Group, said: “I would especially like to express my gratitude to the team of BON for their commitment to quality and excellence, headed by their founder, Dr Vandana Gandhi. We were impressed with their innovative approach to education that they have exemplified throughout the assessment period. Hence, we congratulate them for their well-deserved win. May the team continue to achieve greater milestones in the future.”

Dr Vandana Gandhi, founder and CEO of British Orchard Nursery added: “I am humbled and honoured to receive the Dubai Innovation and Quality Award. It is indeed a magnificent achievement for all of us at British Orchard Nursery.”