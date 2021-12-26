Bollywood film producer Rishabh Sachdev eyes Dubai to shoot a song and action sequences

Tinsel Town is full of talents and creativity. It has always attracted such young souls towards it to try their luck. People from different industries and domains have taken a paradigm shift in their careers while taking a plunge in bollywood. One such name is of the 32 years old young producer Rishabh Sachdev who has taken a big leap in Bollywood to follow his passion. He is an established businessman in the field of construction and real estate development with his hand in the hospitality industry. However, bollywood has always called this young man since he had the passion of acting and catching up on films. Being bitten by the acting bug in his early life, he always wanted to try his luck in this field.

This young man has tried his luck in this field emerging as someone who can turn the world upside down. Taking up the reins of his family business – Jyoti Groups that mostly deals with construction and similar other sectors, we see him emerging as an established businessman. Hailing from Mumbai gave him the best exposure and needless to say how bollywood entered in his life becoming his passion. Soon his love for acting made him try his luck and he produced four lifestyle ads called Vamoz and even acted in them. He even produced one song called Watan, which was released on the eve of Independence Day showcasing the beauty of India.

Soon he planned something big and entered in the industry with big dreams, roping in top talents like Sooraj Pancholi and Gautam Gulati for his most awaited action movie. The Covid has already deferred his schedule and thus he has an international shoot as well as planned earlier. As things are unlocking, he and his team now plan to visit Dubai. He intends to shoot a few action sequences and a song amidst the golden sands of the desert country. He also wants to showcase the lifestyle of the UAE in his film. He hinted to include the above said song in one of his stories on social media. His fans have some idea about his plans to shoot his song in Dubai deserts that makes his fans feel desperate to get the update.

As far as the young and talented producer is concerned, he is excited to fly soon to Dubai and shoot the song and a few action sequences there in the golden desert. He is eyeing to catch some of the best action scenes there for his action movie. Needless to say, that his preparation for his international shoot has remained at par. He is leaving no stone unturned to keep the ball rolling the way it deserves to move ahead. Dubai remains an upcoming thing waiting to happen. He is just waiting to get things cleared for international travel and soon you would see him flying across the desert to get the best glimpses of this place in his action movie.

This film remains big as far as Rishabh Sachdev is concerned as it remains the diligence and hard work that has paved his way towards exploring new avenues in films and acting. It will be made of hollywood standard. Being a producer, there is no dearth to ideas in his life. He plans to venture into all the diverse realms of movies trying different genres and experiment in new subjects and themes. With his upcoming shoot in Dubai, he foresees putting himself on the global map. This is just the start for this young and talented film producer as he aspires to go a long way in Bollywood reaching at the top. Just wait and Watch.