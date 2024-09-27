Body Revival clinches 'Navbharat Health Care Award 2024' for the second consecutive year

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 10:29 AM

In a remarkable feat of excellence, Body Revival, an Ayurvedic product by Health Reactive, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Navbharat Health Care Award 2024' for Best Brand in Ayurveda. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that Body Revival has received this accolade, further cementing its position as a leader in the health and wellness industry.

The award ceremony took place on August 17, at the esteemed Taj President in Mumbai, where Munish Khan, CEO of Health Reactive, accepted the award on behalf of the company. The award was presented by Deepak Sawant, former health minister of Maharashtra, in a ceremony that included the presence of distinguished CEOs and directors from some of India's most prestigious allopathic hospitals, including Ambani, Nanavati, Hinduja, Saifee, Lilavati, and Asian Heart.

This recognition is not just a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and innovation in the field of Ayurveda, but also a significant milestone in promoting the benefits of traditional Indian medicine on a global stage. Body Revival, a unique Ayurvedic liquid suspension, has been lauded for its ability to detoxify the body and aid in the treatment of various serious illnesses by combining ancient Indian herbal knowledge with modern scientific research.

The brand's success is driven by its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of purity and efficacy in its products. Made from nine carefully selected and research-backed ingredients, including Aegle Marmelos (Bael), Acorus Calamus, Withania Somnifera, Blumea Densiflora, Rumex Vesicarius, Rubia Cordifolia, Symplocos Racemosa, Cucumis Melo, and Honey, Body Revival stands as a beacon of the power of natural healing. Looking ahead, Khan shared his vision for Health Reactive, highlighting plans to expand the brand's footprint internationally, particularly in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where there is a growing interest in natural and holistic health solutions. "We are committed to bringing the benefits of Ayurveda to a broader audience, and our focus will be on increasing accessibility to Body Revival across the globe. We are also investing in research and development to innovate new products that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Khan. The success of Body Revival at the Navbharat Health Care Awards not only reinforces the global relevance of Ayurveda but also showcases India's leadership in providing alternative health solutions that resonate with the wellness-conscious population worldwide. The brand's growing reputation, both in India and internationally, positions it as a key player in the future of global health and wellness.

With its roots deeply planted in traditional Indian Ayurveda and its eyes set on the future, Health Reactive, under the leadership of Khan, continues to make significant strides in promoting natural healing and wellness on a global scale.