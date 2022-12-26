Body and Soul Spa reopens to offer next-generation skin treatments and other customised services

Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 12:53 PM

Body and Soul Spa and Wellness at Al Jurf, Ajman has re-opened its doors to provide guests with a whole-range of new holistic therapies, including facials, Moroccan bath, Ayurveda massage, and intricate hand and foot care. It comes as no surprise that all top-notch skin treatments are structured around one common idea, which is to naturally create 'better, healthier-looking skin' with minimal side effects and little downtime as possible.

Enter the serene premises of the fully renovated Body and Soul Spa and prepare to leave all your stress behind—its striking interiors will calm you down instantly. Relax, unwind and rejuvenate at the spa and choose from the various therapies and Ayurvedic massages that are offered for both men and women.

Farhad C, director at Thumbay Groups — hospitality division, said: "Guests’ well-being and relaxation is the key priority at the Body and Soul Spa. All employees are qualified and excellently trained therapists, who are familiar with traditional methods as well as new contemporary treatments as they undergo regular training to up skill themselves throughout the year. The holistic concept of Body and Soul includes beauty treatments, spa services, nutrition, sport and fitness."

Some of the newly launched services include a wide–range of invigorating HydraFacial experiences that uses smart technology to optimise the body’s natural healing processes. Guests can get personalised services to meet specific skin needs which are suitable for all skin types. A HydraFacial combines exfoliation and hydration by using a microdermabrasion-like device called Hydraderm lift that simultaneously sucks all the gunk out of pores and infuses them with nutrient-rich serum boosters to rejuvenate the skin. These treatments are noninvasive, and the products used (Guinot) are gentle enough for most sensitive and acne-prone skin types to handle. Beneficial for conditions like aging, acne, dryness, dullness, and even whitening, these facials improve and heal by simple lymphatic stimulation.

Another added feature of the Body and Soul Spa is the Moroccan Bath, a must-try for everyone struggling with pollution-induced dullness, as this treatment features all of the essentials of soothing and relaxing technique that accelerates the skin’s natural process of eliminating toxins, leaving you feel super-fresh and hydrated long after. The Moroccan Bath facility is equipped with sauna, shower rooms and elegant relaxation beds for massage rooms.

In addition, Body and Soul Spa’s specialised Ayurveda massage helps in fighting all kinds of body-pain, headache, among others. An indulgent treat, these massages are renowned for using traditional Indian techniques and a mix of essential oils that helps in relaxing the mind and body alike.

Moreover, spa goers in need of a little extra boost to their hand and foot care can benefit from the nail station, offering expert acrylic nail extensions. Those who are planning on booking salon services, they can avail various promotions and deals on threading, hair-cut, waxing, facials, etc.

The Body and Soul Spa is open daily from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm. To book your services, call 06 743 0755 or follow @bodyandsouluae on Instagram to stay up-to-date with the latest news and promotions.