boAt brings premium wireless earbuds to UAE under Dh150

boAt, the Indian consumer electronics brand known for value‑driven audio products, has launched a new lineup of true wireless earbuds in the UAE priced under Dh150, responding to growing demand for feature‑rich audio accessories in the affordable segment.

As wireless earbuds become an everyday essential rather than a luxury, UAE consumers are increasingly looking beyond basic audio playback. Features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), extended battery life and strong call quality are now influencing purchase decisions even at lower price points.

The new boAt range aims to deliver that mix of performance and practicality without stretching budgets. The line‑up includes Airdopes Alpha and Airdopes 161, models designed for daily use that balance reliable sound, ease of connectivity and dependable battery life — ideal for work calls, streaming or casual listening.

For users placing a premium on endurance, the Airdopes 181 Pro and Nirvana Ion stand out with notably longer battery life, delivering immersive audio that challenges typical expectations of budget‑friendly earbuds.

The standout among the group is the Nirvana Ion ANC, which brings up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation to the sub‑Dh150 tier and incorporates quad‑mic ENx technology for clearer voice pickup — a combination rarely seen in this price bracket.

“This launch reflects a shift in what UAE shoppers expect from affordable audio gear,” said a spokesperson for boAt. “Consumers no longer see entry‑level price as a compromise. They want quality sound, smart features and durability — and we’ve designed this range around those priorities.”

With this move, boAt is positioning itself to cater to everyday users who want advanced audio capabilities without paying premium prices. Calls, streaming and ANC features that once belonged to higher‑priced models are now more accessible to a broader audience.

The introduction of these earbuds in the UAE underlines the brand’s strategy to align with evolving customer expectations — offering practical performance that enhances daily digital experiences without a high cost.