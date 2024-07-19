BNW Developments unveils Aqua Arc: The jewel of Al Marjan Island's future
BNW Developments is proud to announce the launch of Aqua Arc, a water-inspired architectural masterpiece located on Al Marjan Island, overlooking Wynn Casino - the world's largest casino resort.
With Wynn's multi-billion-dollar integrated resort set to open in 2027, Ras Al Khaimah anticipates a significant surge in tourism and hospitality, presenting extraordinary investment opportunities and driving economic growth. Aqua Arc by BNW Developments offers a blend of architectural opulence, real estate excellence, and strategic investment potential in Al Marjan Island’s rapidly expanding future.
Aqua Arc by BNW Developments is a luxurious property nestled on the coastline of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. It is the first of five grand projects by BNW Developments slated for completion in the third quarter of 2027, set to reshape the real estate landscape of Al Marjan Island and redefine investment profitability across the island.
Inspired by Ras Al Khaimah's majestic Jais Mountain and the ocean waves, Aqua Arc boasts contemporary balconies that harmonize mountain grandeur with the allure of the sea. The property features a bespoke art masterpiece in its lobby entrance, a double-height iconic lobby embodying sophistication and grandeur, and state-of-the-art luxury residences.
Aqua Arc offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom fully furnished apartments, along with two exclusive penthouses with 360-degree views. All units feature expansive terraces, while exclusive residences include relaxing plunge pools on their terraces, providing awe-inspiring views of the sea and the future Wynn Casino. With prices starting at AED 2.24 million and a 2-year post-handover payment plan available for a limited time, Aqua Arc maximizes value for early investors, ensuring high ROI and capital appreciation.
Wynn Al Marjan Island is set to be a game-changer for Ras Al Khaimah. Opening in early 2027, the Wynn Resort Ras Al Khaimah represents the largest foreign direct investment project in the Emirate and will become a new architectural landmark in the UAE. As the world's largest casino resort, Wynn Al Marjan is expected to draw a significant number of visitors annually, presenting prime opportunities for high rental yields. With the surge in tourism and economic activity, property values are expected to rise, making Aqua Arc a strategic investment.
BNW Developments specializes in high-end luxury projects in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, transforming visionary concepts into reality. The company focuses on market-disrupting luxury projects, providing strategic support for real estate investments ranging from commercial to residential properties. With over 350 real-estate and investment experts worldwide, BNW's exceptional success is driven by strategic partnerships with global luxury and hospitality brands and top-tier project management.
The Founders of BNW Developments
Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and visionary founder of BNW, brings a wealth of professional experience to the real estate venture. With a decade-long career as a Chartered Accountant, Ankur’s expertise in financial management laid the groundwork for his transition into real estate. In just three years, BNW’s Assets Under Management (AUM) has reached a striking Dh15 billion. Aggarwal established BNW Buying and Selling LLC to procure land and plots in the UAE and initiated BNW Developments, marking the launch of luxurious mixed-use developments in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai.
Vivek Anand Oberoi, managing director and co-founder at BNW, is celebrated for his multifaceted career in Indian cinema, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Recognised by Forbes as one of the Top 40 global philanthropists, Oberoi integrates altruism into his business strategies. He oversees multiple companies through his family office, ensuring alignment with ethical and sustainable principles. Vivek owns a production house "Oberoi Mega Entertainment", a real estate company "Karma Infrastructure", and an international lab-grown diamond brand Solitario, reflecting his commitment to environmental stewardship.
