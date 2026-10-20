BMC Helix to address enterprise AI and automation with customers at Dubai roadshow

BMC Helix, a leading AI-powered ServiceOps company, will host its annual roadshow for enterprise IT leaders, customers, partners and technology leaders at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on October 22. The company’s senior leadership team will share practical insights into applying AI across enterprise IT services and day-to-day IT operations. The event will also feature customer success stories, hands-on sessions exploring incident management, workflow automation and IT service management, and insights into BMC Helix’s AI-centred product strategy and roadmap.

Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman to summit Mount Everest and a celebrated guest speaker, will share insights from her mountaineering journey and discuss resilience, purpose and the challenges that come with pursuing ambitious goals.

"The UAE government’s mandate of transitioning 50 per cent of government sectors and services towards agentic AI reflects that the UAE has moved on from experimentation to execution," said Ali Siddiqui, president and CEO, BMC Helix. "National programmes such as the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 are setting ambitious goals, and the organisations delivering on them need AI built into everyday operations in a way that is secure and scalable so it can deliver real value. BMC Helix’s AI-powered platform is built to support that shift, and our roadshow gives customers and partners an opportunity to explore what it looks like in practice."

The programme will feature customer success stories demonstrating how organisations are applying AI and automation across IT services and operations, alongside industry perspectives on the challenges and opportunities shaping enterprise IT.

"When we speak to organisations across the region, we’ve observed that the questions are becoming more specific," said Salman Kazmi, vice president – Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Eastern Europe, BMC Helix. "Teams want to understand how AI and automation fit alongside the tools they already run, how to meet data-residency requirements and where they can free up time first. That is what we want to explore at the roadshow, sharing practical experiences and looking at how AI-powered ServiceOps can help teams work more proactively."

BMC Helix experts will lead hands-on sessions on incident management, workflow automation and IT service management, while a partner showcase will highlight solutions from across the company’s ecosystem. Discussions will also explore how organisations can integrate AI with existing IT environments, improve operational efficiency and scale AI adoption across the enterprise.

For more information on the roadshow, please visit https://events.helixops.ai/bmc-helix-roadshow-dubai